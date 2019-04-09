Tuesday’s top performers in high school sports

BASEBALL

Will Lanxon and Colin Shea, Belleville West

In the Maroons’ 8-5 win over crosstown rival Belleville East, Lanxon scored two runs while Shea scored two runs and drove in two runsbrought . Belleville West is 9-1 this season.

Jake Isaacs and Brant Bowen, Freeburg

Freeburg topped Central 8-1 as Isaacs and Bowens scored two runs apiece. Bowen also had two RBIs. Freeburg has an season record of 8-5.

GIRLS SOCCER

Gina Catanzaro and Lydia Smith, Triad

Cantanzaro and Smith scored two goals each in the Knights’ dominating 10-1 win over Jerseyville. Triad has a season record of 9-3.

SOFTBALL

Ashlyn Betz, Lynna Fischer and Abby Scyoc, Alton

Betz and Fischer led Alton with three runs apiece in an 18-2 victory over Granite City. Betz, a junior, also had three RBIs while Fischer, a sophomore, had two RBIs. Scyoc a junior, led the Redbirds with five RBIs and scored two runs. Alton is 9-3 this season.

Austen Vickery and Miley Brunner, O’Fallon

Vickery and Brunner scored three runs with Brunner driving in two runs in a 10-1 win over Belleville East. O’Fallon has a record of 12-3.