Top high school sports performances for April 12, 2019

BASEBALL

Jonas Barnes and Aaron Gibson, Granite City

Granite City topped Cahokia 14-4 on Friday night. Barnes led the team in runs scored with three, while Gibson had a team-high four RBIs and scored two runs. The Warriors are 9-9 so far this season.

Max Kostelac, Gibault

Kostelac scored three of the Hawks’ runs and brought in one RBI in the team’s 11-5 victory over Wesclin. Gibault has an overall season record of 13-3.

Noah Scrum, Collinsville

Scrum scored three runs and brought in two RBIs in Collinsville’s close 9-8 win over Alton Marquette. With this win, Collinsville moves to 7-6 on the season.

SOFTBALL

Ashlyn Betz and Abby Scyoc, Alton

Betz scored four of the Redbirds’ runs in the team’s 17-4 win over Carrollton and brought in two RBIs. Scyoc had a team-high five RBIs and also scored two runs. Alton is 10-5 so far this season.

Abbey Goff and Claire Schultheis, Waterloo

Goff led the Bulldogs in RBIs with five in the team’s 14-8 victory over Red Bud. The sophomore also scored two runs. Schultheis scored a team-high three runs. Waterloo has a 7-6 season record.

