Sports
Top high school sports performances for April 12, 2019
BASEBALL
Jonas Barnes and Aaron Gibson, Granite City
Granite City topped Cahokia 14-4 on Friday night. Barnes led the team in runs scored with three, while Gibson had a team-high four RBIs and scored two runs. The Warriors are 9-9 so far this season.
Max Kostelac, Gibault
Kostelac scored three of the Hawks’ runs and brought in one RBI in the team’s 11-5 victory over Wesclin. Gibault has an overall season record of 13-3.
Noah Scrum, Collinsville
Scrum scored three runs and brought in two RBIs in Collinsville’s close 9-8 win over Alton Marquette. With this win, Collinsville moves to 7-6 on the season.
SOFTBALL
Ashlyn Betz and Abby Scyoc, Alton
Betz scored four of the Redbirds’ runs in the team’s 17-4 win over Carrollton and brought in two RBIs. Scyoc had a team-high five RBIs and also scored two runs. Alton is 10-5 so far this season.
Abbey Goff and Claire Schultheis, Waterloo
Goff led the Bulldogs in RBIs with five in the team’s 14-8 victory over Red Bud. The sophomore also scored two runs. Schultheis scored a team-high three runs. Waterloo has a 7-6 season record.
