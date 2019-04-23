St. Louis to host men’s and women’s 2020 U.S. Olympics gymnastics trials

US Simone Biles performs at the uneven bars at the gymnastics world Cup in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP) AP

USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic Committee have awarded the 2020 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials to St. Louis. The event will take place at Enterprise Center on June 25-28, 2020.

The St. Louis Sports Commission will serve as the host organization for the four-day competition. It partnered with Enterprise Center to spearhead the region’s bid.

Members of both the men’s and women’s teams for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will be selected.

“As an organization dedicated to raising the profile and impact of St. Louis’ Olympic affiliation, the Sports Commission is honored to host the nation’s top gymnasts on their last stop before the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” said Frank Viverito, president of the Sports Commission. “Next year’s Trials are an exclamation point to a wonderful run of major gymnastics events we’ve been able to host in St. Louis.”

The event will mark the first time St. Louis will hold the Olympic Trials for both men’s and women’s gymnastics. In 2016, Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis was the site of the Olympic Trials for men’s gymnastics. St. Louis also hosted the women’s national championships that year – and previously hosted USA Gymnastics’ national championships in 2000 and 2012.

The region also has been home to several collegiate competitions, including the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships in 2017 and 2018, and the SEC Gymnastics Championship in 2018.

“Bringing the men’s and women’s trials to St. Louis adds another page to the city’s Olympic history book,” said Li Li Leung, president and CEO of USA Gymnastics.

In conjunction with the trials, St. Louis will also host the USA Gymnastics National Congress and Trade Show. Tickets for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics team trials will go on sale later this year.