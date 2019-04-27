Tampa Bay selects East St. Louis grad Terry Beckner Jr. in NFL draft

Terry Beckner Jr. talks Mizzou’s turnaround East St. Louis graduate Terry Beckner Jr. talks about his junior season with Missouri Tigers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK East St. Louis graduate Terry Beckner Jr. talks about his junior season with Missouri Tigers.

East St. Louis native Terry Beckner Jr. will soon be a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A 6-4 295-pound defensive lineman at the University of Missouri, Beckner was chosen by the Buccaneers as the first pick of the seventh round of the NFL draft Saturday in Nashville.

The No. 215 overall pick in the three day draft, Beckner was projected as a possible late fourth round selection by NFL expects, Beckner had to wait a few extra hours before hearing his name called

A 2015 graduate of East St. Louis where played for coach Darren Sunkett, Beckner was ranked as the No. 2 overall high school player in the nation in his senior season and chose Missouri over many of the programs in the nation.

Following his first two-year at Missouri which were cut short due to injury, a fully- healthy Beckner enjoyed his finest season during his junior year in 2017. Playing in all 13 games, Beckner recorded 38 tackles seven quarterback sacks and 11 tackles for loss. Beckner was The Tigers interior lineman of the year in 2017

A team captain as a senior in 2018, Beckner had another good season this past year, playing in all 13 games and making 34 tackles. Beckner won the team’s Performance Nutrition Golden Apple award.

In his his four years at Missouri, Beckner recorded 120 total tackles, 32.0 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks.