Top high school sports performances for Tuesday

Soccer

Faith Rackers, Mater Dei





Rackers scored three goals and ended the night with seven points as the top-seeded Knights rolled to a 9-1 win over Salem at the Class 1A Central Soccer Regional. Six players scored for Mater Dei (11-11-2), which will play for the regional title at 4 p.m. Friday.

Haley Glover, Kennedy Jones, Fae Harrell, Columbia

This high-scoring Eagles trio scored three goals each as Columbia defeated Massac County 13-0 in a first round game at the Class 1A Anna-Jonesboro Regional. Columbia (21-2-1) advanced to the regional title game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Baseball

Ross Spies, Highland





Spies highlighted a 14-hit attack with a 3-for-4 performance while adding a pair of RBIs as Highland (14-11) roared past Gibault (19-8) 10-0 in a non-conference game.

Brady Schmitz, Freeburg

Schmitz enjoyed a perfect night at the plate, going 3-for-3 with an RBI as Freeburg rolled past Wesclin 7-0 in a Cahokia Conference game. The Midgets improve to 15-11 while Wesclin slips to 11-14.

Jacob Rowold, Valmeyer

Rowold pitched a five inning no-hitter as the Pirates defeated Marissa 10-0 in a Cahokia Conference game. Rowold struck out six and walked one as Valmeyer improved to 15-14 for the season.

JB Bierman and Colin Shea, Bellevillle West

Bierman went 3-for-3 and drove in a pair or runs while Shea added three RBIs as the Maroons bounced past East St. Louis 16-0 in a Southwestern Conference game. West is now 20-5 for the season.

Softball

Jayna Connoyer and Lexi Gorniak, Edwardsville

Connoyer and Gorniak had two hits each to lead Edwardsville (18-3) past Belleville East 6-2 in a Southwestern Conference game. East slipped to 14-13 for the season.

Adi Foutch, Central

Foutch enjoyed another big night with the bat, finishing 3-for-4 with an RBI as the first place Cougars rolled past Salem 6-0 in a Cahokia Conference game. The Cougars are now 15-6 overall and 7-1 in league play.