Althoff wins Class 1A Sparta Track and Field Sectional

Althoff sophomore sensation Nariah Parks won two events and added a third solid finish as she helped the Crusaders breeze to the team title at the Class 1A Sparta Sectional Track and Field title Wednesday at Sparta High School.

Staking her claim as one of the top sprinters in the state, Parks won the 400 meters in 58.55 seconds and the 200 meters in 26.05 seconds. Parks also placed second in the 100 meters behind elite senior sprinter Janiya Collins of Madison.

Collins finished in 12.71 seconds compared to 12.85 seconds turned in by Parks, who along with five individual teammates and three relays teams qualified for the IHSA Girls State Track Meet, May 16-18 at O’Brien Stadium in Charleston.

The Crusaders, who won the 1,600 and 3,200 meter relays and placed third in the 400 meter relay, also advanced Morgan Wills in the triple jump, Dariona Heavens in the 800 and 1,600 meters, Anna Harla in the 400 meters and Angelica Brown in the 300 meter low hurdles.

Other local sectional champions among those earning a trip to the state finals were Wesclin’s Kristina Hilmes who won the 100 meter hurdles (16.81 seconds) and 300 meter hurdles (48.87 seconds) and Warriors teammate Elise Johnson (in he triple jump (35 feet 1/4 inch)

Annalese Gill of Dupo won the shot put (36 feet 6 inches), Alex Cruez of Lebanon won the discus (120 feet 6 inches), Gibault’s Brooke Biffar won the 3,200 meters (13:10) and 1,600 meters (6:09) while New Athens junior Dannika White won the 800 meters in 2 minutes 27 seconds.

At the Fairfield Sectional

Nashville senior Carli Hoffman won the shot put and freshman Emily Schnitker won the triple jump to lead the way for the Hornets who placed second behind River-to-River rival DuQuoin at Fairfield High School.





Hoffman had a winning toss of 34 feet 8 inches in the shot put while Schnitker had a winning leap of 35 feet 6 inches for Nashville which also advanced all four of its relay teams to the Class 1A state finals.

Other local winners included Carly Etter of Mater Dei who won the high jump (5 feet 2 inches) and Megan Cook of Okawville in the discus (111 feet 6 inches)



