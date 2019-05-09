Top high school sports performances for Wednesday

Soccer

Allyson Fehrmann, Central

Fehrmann tallied a pair of goals as Central (8-7-1) moved into the title game of the Class 1A Central Regional with a 3-0 win over Father McGivney. The Cougars will take on rival Mater Dei on Friday in the title match.





Baseball

Jack Toenjes and Josh Dima, Althoff





Toenjes and Dima combined for four of the Crusaders nine hits as Althoff defeated Centralia 3-2 in a South Seven Conference game. The win moves Althoff to 12-11 for the season.





Cal Clossen, Freeburg

Clossen went 3-for-4 with three RBI and combined with Owen Smith and Carson Smith to drive in seven runs as Freeburg (16-11) defeated Carlyle 13-2,

Max Ringering and Blake Burris, Edwardsville

Ringering went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs while Burris added a pair of hits while driving in two as the Tigers made it two straight over Belleville East with a 10-1 win.





Softball

Haley Dunn, Belleville West

Dunn went 3-for-04 with three RBI as Belleville West held off Mater Dei 10-9 in a non-conference game. Hayley Palm had a pair of home runs ans drove in four runs for the losing Knights.