Longtime official Ed Hightower appointed to Gateway PGA Board of Directors

Edwardsville District 7’s first black superintendent on teacher diversity Ed Hightower was Edwardsville District 7’s first black superintendent in 1996. He said it was a priority for the district to have a staff as diverse as the students. Hightower worked in the position for 19 years before he retired. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ed Hightower was Edwardsville District 7’s first black superintendent in 1996. He said it was a priority for the district to have a staff as diverse as the students. Hightower worked in the position for 19 years before he retired.

Dr. Ed Hightower, a longtime Edwardsville School District Superintendent and NCAA basketball referee, has been selected by the Gateway PGA Board of Directors as its first at-large director.





Hightower , who was the Edwardsville superintendent for 19 years and a basketball official for 36 worked 12 Final Fours. He joined the Pro Golfer Association as its first at-large director on Thursday.

The Gateway PGA is one of 41 sections of the PGA of America. It is comprised of more than 335 golf professionals at over 200 facilities in eastern and central Missouri and southern Illinois.

Hightower was recently appointed to the Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees after 26 years of serving on the Lewis & Clark Community College Board of Trustees. He earned his bachelor’s, master’s and specialist degrees from SIU Edwardsville and a doctorate from Saint Louis University.