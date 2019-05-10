Gateway falls to Schaumburg in season opener

The The Gateway Grizzlies tallied only three hits Friday night in a 6-1 loss to the Schaumburg Boomers to open the 2019 season at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

Schaumburg (1-0) got on the board in the first inning on a Quincy Nieporte RBI single, but the run was unearned after a Grizzlies error. Gateway (0-1) had two errors and Grizzlies pitchers walked four.





Boomers starting pitcher Gunnar Kines (1-0) tossed six masterful innings; he conceded one hit, walked one, and did not allow a run. Kines has won each of his last two starts in Sauget and has permitted only one run over 12 innings in that span. His most recent start at GCS Credit Union Ballpark came in June 2017. He also started against the Grizzlies in Schaumburg last May, when he threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings.

Gateway’s first hit finally came in the fourth inning when Jamey Smart singled to right-center.

But just as the Grizzlies’ offense was showing life, Schaumburg tacked three more runs onto its lead in the fifth. Grizzlies starter Jordan Barrett (0-1) left with the bases loaded, and reliever Geoff Bramblett allowed all three inherited runners to score on a walk, a wild pitch, and a single.

Bramblett settled down to throw 2 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run and he faced the minimum over his two full innings out of the bullpen, but the damage was done.