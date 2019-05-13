Top high school sports performances for Monday, May 13, 2019

Baseball

Logan Bibb and Sam Scott, Mascoutah





Bibb allowed only four hits over 6 1/3 innings and Scott smashed three of the Indians’ seven hits as Mascoutah clinched the outright Mississippi Valley Conference title with a 3-1 win over Waterloo. Bibb also had nine strikeouts as Mascoutah stretched its winning streak to seven and improved to 24-3 for the season.





Evan Gray, Belleville East

Winding down a solid high school career, Gray pitched a no-hitter and went 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs as Bellevile East trounced Collinsville 11-0 in a Southwestern Conference game. Gabe Tindall also had a big night at the plate for East (15-15) with two hits and four RBIs.





JB Bierman, Belleville West

Bierman helped Belleville West (22-5) run its winning streak to three games, finishing 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs as the Maroons defeated Mount Vernon 4-3 in a non-conference game.





Troy Hart, New Athens

Hart went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs as New Athens (14-9) defeated Red Bud 4-1.