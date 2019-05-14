Gateway wastes Nicoll’s solid start in loss to Joliet

Thomas Nicoll turned in the third quality start in as many games for Gateway Grizzlies starting pitchers, but Gateway mustered only five hits Tuesday night in a 2-0 loss to the Joliet Slammers at Joliet Route 66 Stadium.

Nicoll worked six innings and allowed only two runs in his first professional start. He struck out three and walked two.

Joliet’s (3-2) only scoring against Nicoll came on a Ridge Hoopii-Haslam double in the fourth inning with the bases loaded. He brought home two Slammers

Andrews Daniel was 3-for-4 with a single in addition to his two doubles, becoming the second Grizzlie this season to post three hits in a game and the first to club multiple extra-base hits . Jason Seever tossed two scoreless innings out of the Grizzlies’ bullpen with a pair of strikeouts.

After dropping its first road game of the season, Gateway (2-2) will return to action at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday for the second of a three-game series against Joliet.