Top high school sports performances for Tuesday

Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

BASEBALL

Brady Schmitz and Owen Smith, Freeburg

Schmitz and Smith had three hits and drove in two runs each as Freeburg (17-12) ran past Central 9-1 in a Cahokia Conference game.

Joe Copeland, Dalton Wallace and Joe Toscano, Edwardsville

This Tigers trio drove in two runs each as Edwardsvile defeated O’Fallon 7-6 in a battle of Southwestern Conference powers. Edwardsville improves to 27-4 while O’Fallon falls to 21-8.

SOFTBALL

Reagan Carrner and Holly Wilson, Dupo

Wilson pitched a complete game, striking out 11 and adding a pair of hits while Carrner went 3-for-3 with three RBIs as the Tigers (14-9) advanced to the title game of the Centralia Christ our Rock Lutheran Regional with a 6-1 win over Okawville.

Hayley Palm and Ella Palm, Mater Dei

Senior ace Hayley Palm pitched a one-hit shutout while younger sister Ella Palm did the work with the bat, finishing with five RBIs as top-seeded Mater Dei rolled past Greenville at the Class 2A Carlyle Regional.

Chloe Book, Central

Book went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs as Central (16-6) defeated Freeburrg (14-10) 3-1 in a Cahokia Conference game.

Zoie Howard and Hayleigh Juenger, O’Fallon

Juenger gave up only five hits in a complete game effort while Howard provided the offense with two hits and a pair of RBIs as O’Fallon ended Edwardsville’s dream of an undefeated Southwestern Conference season with a 3-1 win. Edwardsville falls to 21-4 for the season and 9-1 in the league while O’Fallon improves to 21-7 and 9-3.

SOCCER

Peyton Richter, Waterloo

Richter helped ignite the Bulldogs offense with three goals and the Bulldogs (19-4-3) cruised past Taylorville 9-0 at the Chatham-Glenwood Regional.