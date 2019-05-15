Gateway rallies for extra inning win over Joliet

Gateway Grizzlies outfielder shatters windshield with grand slam Brandon Thomas, Gateway Grizzlies outfielder and former New York Yankees draft pick, put his team is on top of Frontier League foe Joliet Slammers. But the blast landed on his own Toyota Tundra and shattered the windshield. The hit has made him a Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brandon Thomas, Gateway Grizzlies outfielder and former New York Yankees draft pick, put his team is on top of Frontier League foe Joliet Slammers. But the blast landed on his own Toyota Tundra and shattered the windshield. The hit has made him a

The Gateway Grizzlies rallied for a 6-5 win in 13 innings over the Joliet Slammers Wednesday in a Frontier League game at Route 66 Stadium in Joliet.

Andrew Daniel lined a single into left-center field to score Austin O’Brien and give the Grizzlies (3-2) the lead in the top of the 13th inning, then Connor Owings laced a line-drive single into right field to bring Daniel home as an insurance run that Gateway would eventually need.

Joliet (3-3) left the potential tying run at third base to end the game in the bottom of the 13th.

Ryan Gowens, in his Grizzlies and professional debut, was the sixth and last available Grizzlies pitcher out of the bullpen and worked three innings without allowing an earned run for the victory. He pitched scoreless frames in the 11th and 12th innings despite the international tiebreaker rule putting a Slammers runner at second base to start each inning with nobody out, and he did so under pressure after the Grizzlies failed to score in the top halves of the 11th and 12th.

Combined, six Grizzlies relievers pitched nine innings without permitting an earned run. They allowed four hits, walked three, and struck out seven.

Daniel was 2-for-7 with a double, RBI, and run scored. Owings and Brent Sakurai both finished 2-for-6 with a walk apiece. Owings tripled, drove in a run, and scored one. Sakurai picked up his third RBI of the season. Rafael Valera was 1-for-3 with a run scored and four walks.

. The finale of the three-game series will be played Thursday, also at 10:05 a.m.