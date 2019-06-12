St. Louis Blues fans file into downtown stadiums in anticipation of Game 7

Southeast Missouri Blues fans Fans from Cape Girardeau, Missouri made the trip to Busch Stadium in St. Louis to watch the Blues and Boston Bruins play in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fans from Cape Girardeau, Missouri made the trip to Busch Stadium in St. Louis to watch the Blues and Boston Bruins play in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals.

Forty-nine years after their first Stanley Cup Finals appearance, the St. Louis Blues have made it to Game 7 in Boston, and fans were ready to watch their hockey team potentially make history Wednesday.

At downtown Busch Stadium, fans filed in early to a watch party hosted by the St. Louis Cardinals. Big screens broadcast the game as eager fans filled the stadium despite the rain.

Just down the street at the Enterprise Center, the Blues’ home base, a sellout crowd packed the arena for a watch party.

After the Enterprise Center’s watch party sold out, the Cardinals announced their own watch party, selling tickets for $20, the same price as the ones at Enterprise, Meghan Boschert, a communications game day associate with the Cardinals said. When tickets went on sale Tuesday, 18,000 were sold in the first 90 minutes. By Wednesday, they’d sold 23,400 tickets.

According to Boschert, all proceeds from the watch parties will go to Cardinals Care, the baseball team’s charity, and Blues for Kids, the hockey team’s charity.

“It’s the first time something like this has happened, and it’s so great for the city,” Boschert said, commenting on how the Blues’ success has restored faith for the city’s sports fans. “It’s all about coming together as one nation in St. Louis.”

5:30 p.m. Gates 1, 2 and 3 open at Busch Stadium as fans file in despite a drizzle.

Rachel Anderson, who came from Edwardsville, was one of the first fans in the stadium. She came with her mom, dad and sister to watch the game.

“I’ve been following along and I’m prepared to witness history,” Anderson said. “I’m excited and I hope we come out on top.”

6 p.m. The sun finally begins shining at Busch Stadium as fans buy hot dogs, nachos and beer, and begin to find their seats.

Though Diane Jones of Granite City has never been much of a hockey fan before this season, she said seeing how intense Blues fans have been inspired her to start watching. She was at the stadium on Wednesday with her grandchildren, Jailynn and Jonabon Woods, and her daughter, Samantha.

“We came for the atmosphere and just to be around other people who enjoy watching,” Jones said.

Several people arrived with their loved ones, including Ann Birsinger and her dad Ron Mason. Birsinger said she’d waited online for tickets to the Enterprise Center’s watch party for a Father’s Day gift, but when that sold out in 30 minutes, she was glad to see Busch Stadium was offering an opportunity to watch as well.

“It’s kind of fun to be watching it in Busch Stadium,” Birsinger said. “Seeing other sports support each other in the same hometown is great.”

Others echoed the same sentiments.

“It’s the farthest they’ve ever gone and the city’s really come together to support them,” said Eric Thieret, who came to the watch party with his brother Adam and their friends. One of those friends, George Wall, said he’s listened to his parents talk about the last time the Blues made it to the Stanley Cup.

“I know the boys are buzzing in Boston,” Wall said of the team.

“Hopefully they win and this is something we can tell our grandkids about,” Thieret said.