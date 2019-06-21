NASCAR-ARCA doubleheader to take place at World Wide Technology Raceway

IndyCar is returning to Gateway Motorsports Park Once popular, but absent since 2003, open wheel race cars are returning to Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, IL. An IndyCar race will be held Aug. 26, 2017, at the race track near downtown St. Louis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Once popular, but absent since 2003, open wheel race cars are returning to Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, IL. An IndyCar race will be held Aug. 26, 2017, at the race track near downtown St. Louis.

The top ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series drivers in the world are ready to showcase their talents to the race fans of the Midwest.

World Wide Technology Raceway will present its annual NASCAR-ARCA doubleheader on Saturday in Madison. The one-day show features two races on the metro-east area’s challenging 1.25-mile oval.

The second half of the 2019 ARCA Menards Series kicks off Saturday with the Day to Day Coffee 150 presented by Lucas Oil. Between the ARCA Menards Series race and the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series 200, the day will feature more than 3 1/2 hours of practice, two qualifying sessions, and 350 miles of racing action.

The sixth annual NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series CarShield 200 presented by CK Power is slated to take the green flag at 9 p.m. The Day to Day Coffee 150 will start at 6:45 p.m.

Adult general admission tickets for this one-day doubleheader start at $40. Kids 15 and under are free. Tickets will be available at the gate. Spectator gates will open at 9:30 a.m. The driver autograph session is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be located beneath the main grandstand.

To purchase tickets or obtain additional information, call 618-215-8888 or visit www.wwtraceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

Need a ride to WWTR?

WWTR and the St. Clair County Transit District are teaming up to give NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA fans a lift to the races. Race fans will receive a round-trip bus ride to WWT Raceway events from the Fairview Heights MetroLink Station for only $5. Buses will run from 3-11 p.m., and the $5 ride ticket is cash-only. Buses will depart and return to the Fairview Heights MetroLink Station’s park-and-ride lot at 9200 St. Clair Ave. in Fairview Heights. Buses will drop fans off at WWTR’s northwest parking area.

CK ‘N’ Roll on the Mid America Chevy Dealers Stage

Three local rock ‘n’ roll bands will entertain race fans Saturday during the NASCAR-ARCA doubleheader. The bands will perform on the Mid America Chevy Dealers Stage on the WWTR midway behind the main grandstands. Dazed ‘n’ Confused will open the show at 2 p.m. The Fighting Side, who describes themselves as St. Louis honkytonk rock ‘n’ roll, will take the stage at 4 p.m. Brother Lee & The Leather Jackals, described as having the growl of ’70s riff rock modernized with a skate punk attitude, will take the stage at approximately 7 p.m.





Motor Racing Network Nascar broadcast

The MRN broadcast of the CarShield 200 presented by CK Power will be carried by WBGZ-AM/FM in Alton. The station has a clear signal at WWTR and may be tuned in on 1570 AM (stronger signal) or 94.3 FM. The broadcast also may be livestreamed from the station’s website, http://www.wbgzradio.com/.



