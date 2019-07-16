Carpenter is seventh Cardinals player to go on Injured List

The St. Louis Cardinals played a mediocre first half At 44-44 at the All-Star break, the St. Louis Cardinals find themselves just two games out of first place in the NL Central despite inconsistent play through the first half of the season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK At 44-44 at the All-Star break, the St. Louis Cardinals find themselves just two games out of first place in the NL Central despite inconsistent play through the first half of the season.

The St. Louis Cardinals placed infielder Matt Carpenter on the 10-day Injured List and recalled rookie infielder Edmundo Sosa from triple-A Memphis.

Carpenter injured his right foot when he fould a pitch off it during the seventh inning of Monday’s win over Pittsburgh.

Sosa, 23, appeared in three games for the Cardinals last September (0-for-2), making his Major League debut on Sept. 23, 2018 as a pinch-hitter. He played one inning at second base.

The right-handed batting Sosa was batting .252 (78-for-309) with 10 home runs and 34 RBI in 83 games for Memphis this season, playing 49 games at shortstop, 17 at second base and 15 at third base.

The 6-0, 205-pound Sosa, a native of Panama, was signed by the Cardinals as an international free agent on July 2, 2012 and has been part of championship teams at both Memphis (2018) and Palm Beach (2017).

Carpenter becomes the seventh Cardinals player currently on the Injured List, along with regulars Yadier Molina and Marcell Ozuna.