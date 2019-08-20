Major League Soccer officially adds St. Louis as expansion franchise beginning in 2022

Welcome to the Belleville News-Democrat The Belleville News-Democrat and bnd.com serve readers in the metro-east and Southern Illinois. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Belleville News-Democrat and bnd.com serve readers in the metro-east and Southern Illinois.

For the first time in more than a decade, professional outdoor soccer is returning to St. Louis.

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber announced Tuesday that St. Louis has been chosen as an expansion franchise and will begin play in 2022.

The formal announcement, which included leadership from the #MLS4TheLou ownership group and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, came at the Palladium in St. Louis.

The St. Louis ownership group, led by Andy Taylor and Carolyn Kindle Betz of Enterprise Holdings and Jim Kavanaugh, CEO of World Wide Technology, was one of several from around the nation as the MLS looks to expand to 30 teams. Earlier this spring, the group unveiled plans for a 22,500 seat stadium to be built on the west end of St. Louis.

St. Louis will become the MLS’ 28th franchise. The league currently has 24 teams with Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC set to begin play in 2020 and Austin FC to join the league in 2021.

St. Louis and the St. Louis metropolitan area is a city rich in soccer tradition to include: