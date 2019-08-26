If you want to bring something into the Enterprise Center, you’ll need a clear bag

Period one at the St. Louis Blues watch party Fans attending the watch party at the Enterprise Center react to the two first period goals scored by the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup finals in Boston. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fans attending the watch party at the Enterprise Center react to the two first period goals scored by the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup finals in Boston.

If you’re planning to go to a St. Louis Blues game this season or any other event at the Enterprise Center, be prepared to bring your belongings in transparent bags.

The Enterprise Center on Monday announced a “clear bag policy.” It goes into effect on Sept. 3 when the arena holds a John Mayer concert.

According to a news release, only these types of bags will be allowed into the arena.

▪ Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12 inches x 6 inches x 12 inches.

▪ One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar type).

▪ Wallets and small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap, that do not exceed 4.5 inches x 6.5 inches.

▪ Diaper bags (when accompanied by a child), after inspection.

▪ An exception will be made for medically necessary items that cannot fit into a clear bag, after proper inspection.

Fans will no longer be required to empty their pockets prior to passing through metal detectors due to upgrades in technology, the Enterprise Center noted. The facility plans to have X-Ray machines at key locations throughout the venue.

“In addition to the upgraded technology, fans are encouraged to not bring bags. If guests wish to bring a bag, it must be clear and meet the criteria. ...,” the center said. “The new policy is in line with best practices found at other major entertainment venues, along with new NHL security measures. Individual events may elect to enforce a stricter policy than the arena policy at their discretion.”

To help with the transition, clear bags will be for sale outside the arena before events, the news release said.

“Fans will be asked to return non-approved bags or other prohibited items to their vehicle prior to arena entry,” the news release said. “There are no check-in locations for prohibited bags or items at the arena.”

Clear bags with the Blues logo on them also will be sold at the STL Authentics Team Store located at 14th and Clark or online at stlauthentics.com.