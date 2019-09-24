At age 70, legendary driver John Force returns to Gateway for NHRA Midwest Nationals

Indycar testing at Gateway Motorsports Park The Verizon IndyCar Series on Tuesday was practicing at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, IL, near St. Louis, MO, in preparation for the Aug. 26, 2017, Bommarito Automotive Group 500 car race. Fans paid $20 to watch test sessions at the park fr Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Verizon IndyCar Series on Tuesday was practicing at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, IL, near St. Louis, MO, in preparation for the Aug. 26, 2017, Bommarito Automotive Group 500 car race. Fans paid $20 to watch test sessions at the park fr

At a time in life when most 70-year-old men are busy spoiling the grand kids, traveling the world or baiting the hooks at their favorite fishing spots, John Force is still doing what he loves most — driving and winning races on the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing circuit.

Three weeks after the most recent win of his legendary career, which occurred in Indianapolis over Labor Day weekend, Force returns to the St. Louis metro east and World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison for the eighth annual AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals which begin on Friday.

“Racing is what I love to do,” said Force. “This is just incredible that someone my age could do this again. Don’t let anybody tell you you’re too old. Get up and stay alive, keep moving.”

Trailing Jack Beckman in the Mello Yello Funny Car Division point standings following his win three weeks ago at the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, Force is one of several top drivers who will compete in Madison this weekend as the 2019 season nears the finish line.

“You know, I started hearing ‘you’re 70, this thing is over.’ It’s how bad you want it,” Force said. “I owe this sport so much. I love that NHRA has given me so much. It doesn’t matter what you do in life, you do it because you love it and I love it.”

Force and teammate Robert Hight are two of only six drivers who have qualified for all 13 Mello Yello Countdown to the Championships. Hight won the 2018 edition of the AAA Insurance Midwest Nationals at WWTR in explosive fashion after his 10,000-horsepower engine dismantled itself at the finish line.

To purchase tickets, call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.wwtraceway.com.

The weekend schedule of events is as follows:

Friday, Sept. 27

7:30 a.m. – Spectator gates and parking lots open.

8 am. – Sportsman qualifying.

11 a.m. – Midway open.

2:30 p.m. – Pro Mod qualifying.

3:15 p.m. – Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock (car) qualifying.

4 p.m. – Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car qualifying.

5:15 p.m. – Pro Mod qualifying.

6 p.m. — Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock (car) qualifying.

6:45 p.m. — Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car qualifying.

7:45 p.m. – Track closed.

Saturday, Sept. 28

7 a.m. – Spectator gates and parking lots open.

8 a.m. – Sportsman eliminations begin.

10:15 a.m. – Midway opens.

1 p.m. – Pro Mod qualifying.

1:45 p.m. — Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock (car) qualifying.

2:30 p.m. — Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car qualifying.

3:45 p.m. – Pro Mod qualifying.

4:30 p.m. — Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock (car) qualifying.

5:15 p.m. — Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car qualifying.

8:15 p.m. – Track closed

Sunday, Sept. 29

7 a.m. – Parking lots open.

8 a.m. – Spectator gates open.

9 a.m. – Midway open.

10 a.m. – Pre-race ceremonies and SealMaster Track Walk.

11 a.m. – First round of Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car eliminations.

Noon – First round of Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock (car) eliminations.

12:30 p.m. – First round of Pro Mod eliminations.

1:10 p.m. – Second round of Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car eliminations.

1:40 p.m. – Second round of Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock (car) eliminations.

2 p.m. – Second round of Pro Mod eliminations.

2:35 p.m. — Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car semi-finals.

2:50 p.m. — Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock (car) semi-finals.

3 p.m. – Pro Mod semi-finals.

3:05 p.m. – Final rounds of eliminations for Sportsman, Comp, Factory Stock Showdown.

3:25 p.m. – Jr. Dragsters.

3:30 p.m. – Parade of champions.

3:40 p.m. – Final round of Pro Mod eliminations.

3:45 p.m. – Final round of Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock (car) eliminations.

3:50 p.m. – Final round of Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car eliminations.

4 p.m. – Track closed.