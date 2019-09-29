Sports
IHSA Postseason Boys Soccer Tournament Pairings
Class 1A
Anna-Jonesboro Regional
Date TBA
Match 1: (8) Harrisburg at (7) Metropolis (Massac County)
Tue., Oct. 15
Match 2: (2) Columbia vs. Winner Match 1 , 5 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 16
Match 3: (3) Anna (A.-Jonesboro) [Coop] vs. (6) Pinckneyville, 5 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 19
Match 4: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 1 p.m.
Althoff Regional
Date TBA
Match 1 at TBA: (10) Edwardsville (Metro-East Lutheran) at (7) Roxana
Match 2 at TBA: (11) Lebanon at (5) Breese (Central)
Tue., Oct. 15
Match 3 :(2) Glen Carbon (Father McGivney) vs. Winner Match 1, 5 p.m.
Match 4 at 7:00 pm: (3) Belleville (Althoff Catholic) vs. Winner Match 2, 7 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 19
Match 5: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 1 p.m.
Freeburg Regional
Date TBA
Match 1 at TBA: (10) Valmeyer at (9) Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran)
Wed., Oct. 16
Match 2 (1) Mt. Carmel vs. Winner Match 1, 4 p.m.
Match 3 (4) Murphysboro vs. (5) Freeburg, 6 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 18
Match 4 Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.,
Mater Dei Regional
Match 1 (9) Trenton (Wesclin) at (8) Greenville
Tue., Oct. 15
Match 2 (1) Breese (Mater Dei) vs. Winner Match 1, 5 p.m.
Match 3 (4) Carlyle vs. (6) Salem, 7 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 19
Match 4 Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, Noon
Columbia Sectional
Tue. Oct. 22
Match 1 Winner Freeburg Regional vs. Winner Belleville (Althoff Catholic) Regional, 6 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 23
Match 2 Breese (Mater Dei) Regional vs. Winner Anna (A.-Jonesboro) Regional, 6 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 26
Match 3 Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2. 4 p.m.
Mater Dei Super-Sectional
Tue., Oct. 29
Match 1 Winner Columbia Sectional vs. Winner Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) Sectional
Class 1A State Tournament
Site: East Peoria (EastSide Centre)
Fri., Nov. 1
Match 1 Winner Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East) Super-Sectional vs. Winner Lisle (Benedictine U.) Super-Sectional, 5 p.m,
Match 2 Winner Normal (University) Super-Sectional vs. Winner Breese (Mater Dei) Super-Sectional, 7 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 2
Match 3 Loser Match 1 vs. Loser Match 2, 3 p.m.
Match 4 Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 5 p.m.
Comments