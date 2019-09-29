Sports

IHSA Postseason Boys Soccer Tournament Pairings



Class 1A

Anna-Jonesboro Regional

Date TBA

Match 1: (8) Harrisburg at (7) Metropolis (Massac County)

Tue., Oct. 15

Match 2: (2) Columbia vs. Winner Match 1 , 5 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 16

Match 3: (3) Anna (A.-Jonesboro) [Coop] vs. (6) Pinckneyville, 5 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 19

Match 4: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 1 p.m.

Althoff Regional

Date TBA

Match 1 at TBA: (10) Edwardsville (Metro-East Lutheran) at (7) Roxana

Match 2 at TBA: (11) Lebanon at (5) Breese (Central)

Tue., Oct. 15

Match 3 :(2) Glen Carbon (Father McGivney) vs. Winner Match 1, 5 p.m.

Match 4 at 7:00 pm: (3) Belleville (Althoff Catholic) vs. Winner Match 2, 7 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 19

Match 5: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 1 p.m.

Freeburg Regional

Date TBA

Match 1 at TBA: (10) Valmeyer at (9) Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran)

Wed., Oct. 16

Match 2 (1) Mt. Carmel vs. Winner Match 1, 4 p.m.

Match 3 (4) Murphysboro vs. (5) Freeburg, 6 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 18

Match 4 Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.,

Mater Dei Regional

Match 1 (9) Trenton (Wesclin) at (8) Greenville

Tue., Oct. 15

Match 2 (1) Breese (Mater Dei) vs. Winner Match 1, 5 p.m.

Match 3 (4) Carlyle vs. (6) Salem, 7 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 19

Match 4 Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, Noon

Columbia Sectional

Tue. Oct. 22

Match 1 Winner Freeburg Regional vs. Winner Belleville (Althoff Catholic) Regional, 6 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 23

Match 2 Breese (Mater Dei) Regional vs. Winner Anna (A.-Jonesboro) Regional, 6 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 26

Match 3 Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2. 4 p.m.

Mater Dei Super-Sectional

Tue., Oct. 29

Match 1 Winner Columbia Sectional vs. Winner Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) Sectional



Class 1A State Tournament

Site: East Peoria (EastSide Centre)

Fri., Nov. 1

Match 1 Winner Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East) Super-Sectional vs. Winner Lisle (Benedictine U.) Super-Sectional, 5 p.m,

Match 2 Winner Normal (University) Super-Sectional vs. Winner Breese (Mater Dei) Super-Sectional, 7 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 2

Match 3 Loser Match 1 vs. Loser Match 2, 3 p.m.

Match 4 Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 5 p.m.

