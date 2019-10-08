Althoff’s Avery Irwin goes low to win Class 1A Marquette Golf Regional

Althoff senior Avery Irwin shot a 3-under par 69 to take medalist honors and lead the Crusaders to a second place finish at the Class 1A Alton Marquette Regional Monday at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

Hillsboro (3 10) won the team title while Althoff (317) and Gibault (347) also advanced to the Zeigler-Royalton Sectional on Monday at Franklin County Country Club in West Frankfort

Class 1A Wesclin Regional

Mater Dei senior Grant Goebel shot a 69 to lead the Knights to the team championship at the Class 1A Wesclin Regional at Governors Run Golf Course in Carlyle

Mater Dei (292), Nashville (326) and Marissa (372) advance to the Zeigler-Royalton Sectional.

Class 2A Centralia Regional

Triad junior Garrett Wood finished with a 72 to take medalist honors while the Highland Bulldogs won the team title at the Class 2A Centralia Regional played at Greenview Golf Course.

Highland (321), Centralia (329) and Columbia (331) advance to the Charleston Sectional on Monday at Charleston Country Club.

Class 3A Collinsville Regional

O’Fallon sophomore Caden Cannon shot a 72 but it wasn’t enough to stop the Edwardsville Tigers from winning the Collinsville Class 3A Regional at Arlington Greens Golf Course in Granite City.

Edwardsville (308), O’Fallon (310) an Quincy (327) advance to the Pekin Sectional on Monday at Lick Creek Golf Course.