XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks announce season ticket prices

The XFL’s St. Louis s BattleHawks announced 2020 season ticket prices Tuesday and fans who have placed a season ticket deposit with the team will now begin selecting their seats.

Fans interested in priority status for the BattleHawks season can still place deposits at XFL.com/tickets and secure their seats before tickets are made available to the general public.

The BattleHawks will play all five home games at The Dome at America’s Center and lower level season tickets start at $20 per game. BattleHawks season ticket packages range from $100 to $450 per seat for five home games.

“Since the launch of the BattleHawks’ brand in St. Louis, we have listened to fans say they want a fun, affordable game experience at The Dome at America’s Center,” said Kurt Hunzeker, St. Louis BattleHawks Team President. “Our season tickets are priced with fan feedback in mind, and affirm our commitment to affordability. The BattleHawks are delighted to welcome current and future football fans into the XFL family as we gear up for our first game in February 2020.”

For a limited time, fans who purchases a BattleHawks season ticket will receive a VIP Field Pass for one home game. The VIP Field Pass will offer access to the playing field during pregame or postgame activities. Other benefits for season ticket holders include price lock for two seasons, merchandise discounts, playoff ticket priority and some privileged access.