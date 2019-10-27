Sports

IHSA Postseason Girls Volleyball Tournament Pairings

Althoff senior Karinna Gall will attempt to lead the Crusaders to a fourth straight trip to the IHSA state volleyball tournament
Class 1A

Carrollton Regional

Mon., Oct. 28

Match 1 : (8) Brussels vs. (9) Carrollton, 6 p.m.

Tue., Oct. 29

Match 2 (3) Hardin (Calhoun) vs. (14) Pleasant Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Match 3 (7) Pawnee vs. (10) White Hall (North Greene), 6:30 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 30

Match 4 (2) Greenfield [Coop] vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.

Match 5 Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3., 6:30 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 31

Match 6 Winner Match 4 vs. Winner Match 5, 6 p.m.

Marissa Regional

Mon., Oct. 28

Match 1 : (7) Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) vs. (11) Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Tue., Oct. 29

Match 2: (3) Marissa [Coop] vs. (13) O’Fallon (First Baptist Academy), 5:30 p.m.

Match 3:m (6) Patoka [Coop] vs. (12) Sandoval, 6:30 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 30

Match 4: (2) Waterloo (Gibault Catholic) vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.

Match 5: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6:30 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 31

Match 6: Winner Match 4 vs. Winner Match 5, 6 p.m.

Mount Oliv e Regional

Mon., Oct. 28

Match 1: (6) Edwardsville (Metro-East Lutheran) vs. (11) Mt. Olive, 6 p.m.

Tue., Oct. 29

Match 2: (4) Bunker Hill vs. (13) Mulberry Grove, 5:30 p.m.

Match 3 : (5) Morrisonville vs. (12) Nokomis, 6:30 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 30

Match 4: (1) Raymond (Lincolnwood) vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.

Match 5 Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6:30 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 31

Match 6 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 4 vs. Winner Match 5,m 6 p.m.

Valmeyer Regional

Mon., Oct. 28

Match 1 at 6:00 pm: (8) Valmeyer vs. (9) Dupo

Tue., Oct. 29

Match 2 at 5:30 pm: (4) Okawville vs. (14) Madison

Match 3 at 6:30 pm: (5) Glen Carbon (Father McGivney) vs. (10) Lovejoy

Wed., Oct. 30

Match 4 at 5:30 pm: (1) New Athens vs. Winner Match 1

Match 5 at 6:30 pm: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3

Thu., Oct. 31

Match 6 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 4 vs. Winner Match 5

Raymond-Lincolnwood Sectional

Mon., Nov. 4

Match 1 at 5:30 pm: Winner Valmeyer Regional vs. Winner Carrollton Regional

Match 2 at 6:30 pm: Winner Mt. Olive Regional vs. Winner Marissa Regional

Wed., Nov. 6

Match 3 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2

New-Berlin Super-Sectional

Fri., Nov. 8

Match 1 at 6:00 pm: Winner Athens Sectional vs. Winner Raymond (Lincolnwood) Sectional

Class 1A State Tournament’

Redbird Arena, Normal

Site: Normal (Redbird Arena)

Fri., Nov. 15

Match 1 at 9:00 am: Winner New Berlin Super-Sectional vs. Winner Freeport (Aquin) Super-Sectional

Match 2 at 10:30 am (approx.): Winner Bridgeport (Red Hill) Super-Sectional vs. Winner Varna (Midland) Super-Sectional

Sat., Nov. 16

Match 3 at 9:00 am: Loser Match 1 vs. Loser Match 2

Match 4 at 10:30 am (approx.): Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2

Class 2A

Pinckneyville Regional

Mon., Oct. 28

Match 1 at 5:30 pm: (8) Sparta vs. (10) Red Bud

Match 2 at 6:30 pm: (6) Carterville vs. (11) Sesser (S.-Valier) [Coop]

Tue., Oct. 29

Match 3 at 5:30 pm: (1) Pinckneyville vs. Winner Match 1

Match 4 at 6:30 pm: (4) DuQuoin (H.S.) vs. Winner Match 2

Thu., Oct. 31

Match 5 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4

Campbell Hill Trico Regional

Mon., Oct. 28

Match 1 at 5:30 pm: (7) Campbell Hill (Trico) vs. (9) Chester

Match 2 at 6:30 pm: (5) Murphysboro vs. (12) Anna (A.-Jonesboro)

Tue., Oct. 29

Match 3 at 5:30 pm: (2) Nashville vs. Winner Match 1

Match 4 at 6:30 pm: (3) Freeburg vs. Winner Match 2

Thu., Oct. 31

Match 5 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4

Greenville Regional

Mon., Oct. 28

Match 1 at 5:30 pm: (8) Carlyle vs. (9) Trenton (Wesclin)

Match 2 at 6:30 pm: (7) Hillsboro vs. (11) Greenville

Tue., Oct. 29

Match 3 at 5:30 pm: (2) Breese (Central) vs. Winner Match 1

Match 4 at 6:30 pm: (3) Staunton vs. Winner Match 2

Thu., Oct. 31

Match 5 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4

Wood River Regional

Mon., Oct. 28

Match 1 at 5:30 pm: (6) Roxana vs. (10) Piasa (Southwestern)

Match 2 at 6:30 pm: (5) Alton (Marquette) vs. (12) Wood River (East Alton-W.R.)

Tue., Oct. 29

Match 3 at 5:30 pm: (1) Breese (Mater Dei) vs. Winner Match 1

Match 4 at 6:30 pm: (4) Columbia vs. Winner Match 2

Thu., Oct. 31

Match 5 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4

Wesclin Sectional

Mon., Nov. 4

Match 1 at 5:30 pm: Winner Wood River (East Alton-W.R.) Regional vs. Winner Campbell Hill (Trico) Regional

Match 2 at 6:30 pm: Winner Pinckneyville Regional vs. Winner Greenville Regional

Wed., Nov. 6

Match 3 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2

Vandalia Super-Sectional

Fri., Nov. 8

Match 1 at 6:00 pm: Winner Salem Sectional vs. Winner Trenton (Wesclin) Sectional

Class 2A State Tournament

Redbird Arena, Normal

Fri., Nov. 15

Match 1 at 12:00 noon (approx.): Winner Palos Heights (Chicago Christian) Super-Sectional vs. Winner Vandalia Super-Sectional

Match 2 at 1:30 pm (approx.): Winner Johnsburg Super-Sectional vs. Winner Farmington Super-Sectional

Sat., Nov. 16

Match 3 at 12:25 pm (approx.): Loser Match 1 vs. Loser Match 2

Match 4 at 1:55 pm (approx.): Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2

Class 3A

Civic Memorial Regional

Tue., Oct. 29

Match 1 at 5:30 pm: (2) Waterloo (H.S.) vs. (7) Bethalto (Civic Memorial)

Match 2 at 6:30 pm: (3) Taylorville vs. (6) Jerseyville (Jersey)

Thu., Oct. 31

Match 3 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2

Triad Regional

Mon., Oct. 28

Match 1 at 6:00 pm: (8) East St. Louis (Sr.) vs. (9) Cahokia (H.S.)

Tue., Oct. 29

Match 2 at 5:30 pm: (1) Highland vs. Winner Match 1

Match 3 at 6:30 pm: (4) Mascoutah vs. (5) Troy (Triad)

Thu., Oct. 31

Match 4 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3

Charleston Regional

Tue., Oct. 29

Match 1 at 5:30 pm: (1) Charleston vs. (8) Olney (Richland County)

Match 2 at 6:30 pm: (4) Marion (H.S.) vs. (5) Effingham (H.S.)

Thu., Oct. 31

Match 3 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2

Herrin Regional

Mon., Oct. 28

Match 1 at 6:00 pm: (7) Carbondale (H.S.) vs. (9) Mt. Vernon (H.S.)

Tue., Oct. 29

Match 2 at 5:30 pm: (2) Centralia (H.S.) vs. Winner Match 1

Match 3 at 6:30 pm: (3) Mattoon vs. (6) Herrin (H.S.)

Thu., Oct. 31

Match 4 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3

Waterloo Sectional

Mon., Nov. 4

Match 1 at 5:30 pm: Winner Troy (Triad) Regional vs. Winner Herrin (H.S.) Regional

Match 2 at 6:30 pm: Winner Charleston Regional vs. Winner Bethalto (Civic Memorial) Regional

Wed., Nov. 6

Match 3 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2



Taylorville Super-Sectional

Fri., Nov. 8

Match 1 at 7:00 pm: Winner Mahomet (M.-Seymour) Sectional vs. Winner Waterloo (H.S.) Sectional

Class 3A State Tournament

‘Redbird Arena, Normal

Fri., Nov. 15

Match 1 at 4:00 pm: Winner LaSalle (L.-Peru) Super-Sectional vs. Winner Wheaton (St. Francis) Super-Sectional

Match 2 at 5:30 pm (approx.): Winner Taylorville Super-Sectional vs. Winner Darien (Hinsdale South) Super-Sectional

Sat., Nov. 16

Match 3 at 4:00 pm: Loser Match 1 vs. Loser Match 2

Match 4 at 5:30 pm (approx.): Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2

Class 4A

Belleville West Regional

Tue., Oct. 29

Match 1 at 5:30 pm: (1) Belleville (Althoff Catholic) vs. (8) Granite City

Match 2 at 6:30 pm: (4) Belleville (East) vs. (5) Belleville (West)

Thu., Oct. 31

Match 3 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2

Pekin Regional

Tue., Oct. 29

Match 1 at 5:30 pm: (2) Moline (H.S.) vs. (7) Pekin

Match 2 at 6:30 pm: (3) Normal (Community) vs. (6) Quincy (Sr.)

Thu., Oct. 31

Match 3 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2

Minooka Regional

Tue., Oct. 29

Match 1 at 5:30 pm: (1) Minooka vs. (8) East Moline (United)

Match 2 at 6:30 pm: (4) Normal (Community West) vs. (5) Bradley (B.-Bourbonnais)

Thu., Oct. 31

Match 3 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2

Alton Regional

Tue., Oct. 29

Match 1 at 5:30 pm: (2) Edwardsville (H.S.) vs. (7) Alton (Sr.)

Match 2 at 6:30 pm: (3) O’Fallon (H.S.) vs. (6) Collinsville

Thu., Oct. 31

Match 3 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2

O’Fallon Sectional

Mon., Nov. 4

Match 1 at 5:30 pm: Winner Belleville (West) Regional vs. Winner Alton (Sr.) Regional

Match 2 at 6:30 pm: Winner Pekin Regional vs. Winner Minooka Regional

Wed., Nov. 6

Match 3 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2

Normal Community Super-Sectional

Fri., Nov. 8

Match 1 at 7:00 pm: Winner Bolingbrook Sectional vs. Winner O’Fallon (H.S.) Sectional

Class 4A State Tournament

Redbird Arena, Normal

Fri., Nov. 15

Match 1 at 7:00 pm (approx.): Winner Palatine (Fremd) Super-Sectional vs. Winner Streamwood Super-Sectional

Match 2 at 8:30 pm (approx.): Winner Normal (Community) Super-Sectional vs. Winner Blue Island (Eisenhower) Super-Sectional

Sat., Nov. 16

Match 3 at 7:25 pm (approx.): Loser Match 1 vs. Loser Match 2

Match 4 at 8:55 pm (approx.): Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2

