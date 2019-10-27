Sports
IHSA Postseason Girls Volleyball Tournament Pairings
Class 1A
Carrollton Regional
Mon., Oct. 28
Match 1 : (8) Brussels vs. (9) Carrollton, 6 p.m.
Tue., Oct. 29
Match 2 (3) Hardin (Calhoun) vs. (14) Pleasant Hill, 5:30 p.m.
Match 3 (7) Pawnee vs. (10) White Hall (North Greene), 6:30 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 30
Match 4 (2) Greenfield [Coop] vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.
Match 5 Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3., 6:30 p.m.
Thu., Oct. 31
Match 6 Winner Match 4 vs. Winner Match 5, 6 p.m.
Marissa Regional
Mon., Oct. 28
Match 1 : (7) Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) vs. (11) Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Tue., Oct. 29
Match 2: (3) Marissa [Coop] vs. (13) O’Fallon (First Baptist Academy), 5:30 p.m.
Match 3:m (6) Patoka [Coop] vs. (12) Sandoval, 6:30 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 30
Match 4: (2) Waterloo (Gibault Catholic) vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.
Match 5: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6:30 p.m.
Thu., Oct. 31
Match 6: Winner Match 4 vs. Winner Match 5, 6 p.m.
Mount Oliv e Regional
Mon., Oct. 28
Match 1: (6) Edwardsville (Metro-East Lutheran) vs. (11) Mt. Olive, 6 p.m.
Tue., Oct. 29
Match 2: (4) Bunker Hill vs. (13) Mulberry Grove, 5:30 p.m.
Match 3 : (5) Morrisonville vs. (12) Nokomis, 6:30 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 30
Match 4: (1) Raymond (Lincolnwood) vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.
Match 5 Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6:30 p.m.
Thu., Oct. 31
Match 6 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 4 vs. Winner Match 5,m 6 p.m.
Valmeyer Regional
Mon., Oct. 28
Match 1 at 6:00 pm: (8) Valmeyer vs. (9) Dupo
Tue., Oct. 29
Match 2 at 5:30 pm: (4) Okawville vs. (14) Madison
Match 3 at 6:30 pm: (5) Glen Carbon (Father McGivney) vs. (10) Lovejoy
Wed., Oct. 30
Match 4 at 5:30 pm: (1) New Athens vs. Winner Match 1
Match 5 at 6:30 pm: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3
Thu., Oct. 31
Match 6 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 4 vs. Winner Match 5
Raymond-Lincolnwood Sectional
Mon., Nov. 4
Match 1 at 5:30 pm: Winner Valmeyer Regional vs. Winner Carrollton Regional
Match 2 at 6:30 pm: Winner Mt. Olive Regional vs. Winner Marissa Regional
Wed., Nov. 6
Match 3 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2
New-Berlin Super-Sectional
Fri., Nov. 8
Match 1 at 6:00 pm: Winner Athens Sectional vs. Winner Raymond (Lincolnwood) Sectional
Class 1A State Tournament’
Redbird Arena, Normal
Site: Normal (Redbird Arena)
Fri., Nov. 15
Match 1 at 9:00 am: Winner New Berlin Super-Sectional vs. Winner Freeport (Aquin) Super-Sectional
Match 2 at 10:30 am (approx.): Winner Bridgeport (Red Hill) Super-Sectional vs. Winner Varna (Midland) Super-Sectional
Sat., Nov. 16
Match 3 at 9:00 am: Loser Match 1 vs. Loser Match 2
Match 4 at 10:30 am (approx.): Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2
Class 2A
Pinckneyville Regional
Mon., Oct. 28
Match 1 at 5:30 pm: (8) Sparta vs. (10) Red Bud
Match 2 at 6:30 pm: (6) Carterville vs. (11) Sesser (S.-Valier) [Coop]
Tue., Oct. 29
Match 3 at 5:30 pm: (1) Pinckneyville vs. Winner Match 1
Match 4 at 6:30 pm: (4) DuQuoin (H.S.) vs. Winner Match 2
Thu., Oct. 31
Match 5 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4
Campbell Hill Trico Regional
Mon., Oct. 28
Match 1 at 5:30 pm: (7) Campbell Hill (Trico) vs. (9) Chester
Match 2 at 6:30 pm: (5) Murphysboro vs. (12) Anna (A.-Jonesboro)
Tue., Oct. 29
Match 3 at 5:30 pm: (2) Nashville vs. Winner Match 1
Match 4 at 6:30 pm: (3) Freeburg vs. Winner Match 2
Thu., Oct. 31
Match 5 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4
Greenville Regional
Mon., Oct. 28
Match 1 at 5:30 pm: (8) Carlyle vs. (9) Trenton (Wesclin)
Match 2 at 6:30 pm: (7) Hillsboro vs. (11) Greenville
Tue., Oct. 29
Match 3 at 5:30 pm: (2) Breese (Central) vs. Winner Match 1
Match 4 at 6:30 pm: (3) Staunton vs. Winner Match 2
Thu., Oct. 31
Match 5 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4
Wood River Regional
Mon., Oct. 28
Match 1 at 5:30 pm: (6) Roxana vs. (10) Piasa (Southwestern)
Match 2 at 6:30 pm: (5) Alton (Marquette) vs. (12) Wood River (East Alton-W.R.)
Tue., Oct. 29
Match 3 at 5:30 pm: (1) Breese (Mater Dei) vs. Winner Match 1
Match 4 at 6:30 pm: (4) Columbia vs. Winner Match 2
Thu., Oct. 31
Match 5 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4
Wesclin Sectional
Mon., Nov. 4
Match 1 at 5:30 pm: Winner Wood River (East Alton-W.R.) Regional vs. Winner Campbell Hill (Trico) Regional
Match 2 at 6:30 pm: Winner Pinckneyville Regional vs. Winner Greenville Regional
Wed., Nov. 6
Match 3 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2
Vandalia Super-Sectional
Fri., Nov. 8
Match 1 at 6:00 pm: Winner Salem Sectional vs. Winner Trenton (Wesclin) Sectional
Class 2A State Tournament
Redbird Arena, Normal
Fri., Nov. 15
Match 1 at 12:00 noon (approx.): Winner Palos Heights (Chicago Christian) Super-Sectional vs. Winner Vandalia Super-Sectional
Match 2 at 1:30 pm (approx.): Winner Johnsburg Super-Sectional vs. Winner Farmington Super-Sectional
Sat., Nov. 16
Match 3 at 12:25 pm (approx.): Loser Match 1 vs. Loser Match 2
Match 4 at 1:55 pm (approx.): Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2
Class 3A
Civic Memorial Regional
Tue., Oct. 29
Match 1 at 5:30 pm: (2) Waterloo (H.S.) vs. (7) Bethalto (Civic Memorial)
Match 2 at 6:30 pm: (3) Taylorville vs. (6) Jerseyville (Jersey)
Thu., Oct. 31
Match 3 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2
Triad Regional
Mon., Oct. 28
Match 1 at 6:00 pm: (8) East St. Louis (Sr.) vs. (9) Cahokia (H.S.)
Tue., Oct. 29
Match 2 at 5:30 pm: (1) Highland vs. Winner Match 1
Match 3 at 6:30 pm: (4) Mascoutah vs. (5) Troy (Triad)
Thu., Oct. 31
Match 4 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3
Charleston Regional
Tue., Oct. 29
Match 1 at 5:30 pm: (1) Charleston vs. (8) Olney (Richland County)
Match 2 at 6:30 pm: (4) Marion (H.S.) vs. (5) Effingham (H.S.)
Thu., Oct. 31
Match 3 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2
Herrin Regional
Mon., Oct. 28
Match 1 at 6:00 pm: (7) Carbondale (H.S.) vs. (9) Mt. Vernon (H.S.)
Tue., Oct. 29
Match 2 at 5:30 pm: (2) Centralia (H.S.) vs. Winner Match 1
Match 3 at 6:30 pm: (3) Mattoon vs. (6) Herrin (H.S.)
Thu., Oct. 31
Match 4 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3
Waterloo Sectional
Mon., Nov. 4
Match 1 at 5:30 pm: Winner Troy (Triad) Regional vs. Winner Herrin (H.S.) Regional
Match 2 at 6:30 pm: Winner Charleston Regional vs. Winner Bethalto (Civic Memorial) Regional
Wed., Nov. 6
Match 3 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2
Taylorville Super-Sectional
Fri., Nov. 8
Match 1 at 7:00 pm: Winner Mahomet (M.-Seymour) Sectional vs. Winner Waterloo (H.S.) Sectional
Class 3A State Tournament
‘Redbird Arena, Normal
Fri., Nov. 15
Match 1 at 4:00 pm: Winner LaSalle (L.-Peru) Super-Sectional vs. Winner Wheaton (St. Francis) Super-Sectional
Match 2 at 5:30 pm (approx.): Winner Taylorville Super-Sectional vs. Winner Darien (Hinsdale South) Super-Sectional
Sat., Nov. 16
Match 3 at 4:00 pm: Loser Match 1 vs. Loser Match 2
Match 4 at 5:30 pm (approx.): Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2
Class 4A
Belleville West Regional
Tue., Oct. 29
Match 1 at 5:30 pm: (1) Belleville (Althoff Catholic) vs. (8) Granite City
Match 2 at 6:30 pm: (4) Belleville (East) vs. (5) Belleville (West)
Thu., Oct. 31
Match 3 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2
Pekin Regional
Tue., Oct. 29
Match 1 at 5:30 pm: (2) Moline (H.S.) vs. (7) Pekin
Match 2 at 6:30 pm: (3) Normal (Community) vs. (6) Quincy (Sr.)
Thu., Oct. 31
Match 3 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2
Minooka Regional
Tue., Oct. 29
Match 1 at 5:30 pm: (1) Minooka vs. (8) East Moline (United)
Match 2 at 6:30 pm: (4) Normal (Community West) vs. (5) Bradley (B.-Bourbonnais)
Thu., Oct. 31
Match 3 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2
Alton Regional
Tue., Oct. 29
Match 1 at 5:30 pm: (2) Edwardsville (H.S.) vs. (7) Alton (Sr.)
Match 2 at 6:30 pm: (3) O’Fallon (H.S.) vs. (6) Collinsville
Thu., Oct. 31
Match 3 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2
O’Fallon Sectional
Mon., Nov. 4
Match 1 at 5:30 pm: Winner Belleville (West) Regional vs. Winner Alton (Sr.) Regional
Match 2 at 6:30 pm: Winner Pekin Regional vs. Winner Minooka Regional
Wed., Nov. 6
Match 3 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2
Normal Community Super-Sectional
Fri., Nov. 8
Match 1 at 7:00 pm: Winner Bolingbrook Sectional vs. Winner O’Fallon (H.S.) Sectional
Class 4A State Tournament
Redbird Arena, Normal
Fri., Nov. 15
Match 1 at 7:00 pm (approx.): Winner Palatine (Fremd) Super-Sectional vs. Winner Streamwood Super-Sectional
Match 2 at 8:30 pm (approx.): Winner Normal (Community) Super-Sectional vs. Winner Blue Island (Eisenhower) Super-Sectional
Sat., Nov. 16
Match 3 at 7:25 pm (approx.): Loser Match 1 vs. Loser Match 2
Match 4 at 8:55 pm (approx.): Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2
Comments