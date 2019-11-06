West grad Austin Seibert thriving in NFL despite Cleveland Browns struggles

While the 2-6 Cleveland Browns continue to struggle in the AFC North, former Belleville West Maroon Austin Seibert is one of the team’s few bright spots this season, converting on all 14 of his field goal attempts.

Seibert, 22, was a perfect four-for-four on field goals in the Nov. 3 loss to the Broncos, hitting from 39, 30, 27 and 30 yards.

Seibert, who is 12 of 14 on extra point attempts and currently has 54 points. The Browns will play host to the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 10.

Seibert, a 2015 graduate of Belleville West High School, went on to set numerous Big 12 Conference and FBS kicking records at the University of Oklahoma.

The Big 12 Conference Special Teams Player of the Year in 2018, Seibert ranks first in school and Big 12 Conference history in points with 499 and first in FBS history in career extra points (310) and extra point attempts (315).

The Browns took Seibert in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft.