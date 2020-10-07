Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Golden Bear to make appearance at 2021 Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus will play in a 9-hole celebrity match as part of the PGA Tour Champions 2021 Ascension Charity Classic., scheduled Sept. 6-12 at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis.

The announcement of Nicklaus’ participation coincides with tournament officials announcement Wednesday that tickets for the 2021 Ascension Charity Classic are now available for purchase at ascensioncharityclassic.com.

Two types of weekly admission options are available, a Clubhouse Ticket as well as a Grounds Ticket. Daily tickets are also offered. Tickets start at $20, and kids 16 and under can attend for free with a ticketed adult.

The first playing of the Ascension Charity Classic kicks off in September 2021 after being forced to reschedule from October of this year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Please note that should the tournament be hosted without fans because of the continued impact of the pandemic; ticket holders will receive a full refund.

The Ascension Charity Classic will be one of the events on PGA Tour Champions in 2021, which will give way to the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs.

Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle has worked at the Belleville News-Democrat for 32 years as a sports writer. Dean graduated from SIUE with a double major in journalism and English, is married and lives in Belleville.
