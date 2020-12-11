Mizzou football gets four-star wide receiver’s commitment as signing day approaches

Missouri Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz started Friday asking fans on Twitter whether they liked “early Christmas presents” and used the hashtag #MerryFlipMas, foreshadowing a recruiting victory.

Mizzou got just that Friday as four-star East St. Louis wide receiver Dominic Lovett announced his pledge to the Tigers on Twitter. Lovett was originally headed to Arizona State but elected to stay near home instead.

Lovett is a four-star prospect and the 336th-ranked recruit in the country, according to 247Sports. The Tigers were in the running early for Lovett’s commitment, but he initially chose the Sun Devils.

But the Tigers didn’t give up and landed the coveted wide receiver just a few days before the early signing period. Pledges part of the 2021 recruiting class can start signing their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

Lovett will reunite with his high school quarterback at Mizzou, Tyler Macon, who’s been a vocal voice for the Tigers as a recruiter.

Here are the other 20 members of Missouri’s 2021 recruiting class:

Four-star defensive end Travion Ford (St. Louis)

Four-star quarterback Tyler Macon (East St. Louis)

Three-star running back Taj Butts (St. Louis)

Three-star offensive lineman Connor Tollison (Jackson)

Three-star tight end Gavin McKay (Memphis)





Three-star cornerback Darius Jackson (Red Oak, Texas)

Three-star tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp (Washington)

Three-star defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (St. Louis)

Three-star defensive back Davion Sistrunk (Melbourne, Florida)

Three-star cornerback Daylan Carnell (Indianapolis)

Three-star cornerback Zxaequan Reeves (Cocoa, Florida)

Junior college defensive end Shemar Pearl (Plano, Texas)

Three-star linebacker Zachary Lovett (Rockledge, Florida)

Three-star linebacker Dameon Wilson (Kings Mountain, North Carolina)

Three-star safety Tyler Hibbler (St. Louis)

Three-star running back BJ Harris (Chattanooga, Tennessee)

Three-star defensive end Jonathan Jones (McKinney, Texas)

Three-star defensive lineman Kyran Montgomery (Indianapolis)

Junior college defensive end Daniel Robledo

Junior college defensive tackle Realus George (Atlanta)