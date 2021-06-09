Sports

Which NBA star could make most money by posting on Instagram? New report takes a look

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (23) is defended by Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic (77) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (23) is defended by Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic (77) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez AP

Sure, we all know that NBA superstars make bank thanks to their top-notch, on-the-court skills: You have the face of the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James, who signed a two-year, $85 million contract extension in 2020. Then there’s Dallas Mavericks prodigy Luka Doncic, who hinted that he might be signing a supermax extension worth over $200 million this summer.

While we know a lot of the big names like James and Doncic don’t need to make any more dough, especially when it comes to posting on social media, it’s still interesting to learn how much they can earn per post off-the-court.

In a new report by Bookies.com, the website revealed the top 20 richest NBA Instagram stars and how much each could possibly earn with their posts.

“Exploring each player’s Instagram activity, a new report by Bookies.com has managed to uncover the top 20 performers,” the news release said. “Attributing a score to each of their number of followers, engagement rate and the media valuation of the worth of each post, Bookies.com reveals basketball’s biggest social earners.”

It should be no shock that the top earner is James himself, who constantly delights his 85 million followers with entertaining videos of his personal life, allowing fans to get a glimpse into his life outside the arena.

How much could he make per post? A whopping $342,640, according to the release.

Following James, but not quite on the King’s heels, is Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, who could be making $136,579 per post.

Other stars on the list include Doncic (at No. 17 with $22,861), Brooklyn Nets star James Harden (No. 6 with $46,039) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (No. 9 with $35,836).

Making some serious cash on Instagram is nothing original – the Kardashians have been doing it for years. Hopperhq.com releases its annual “Instagram Rich List,” which is a list composed of who makes the most money on Instagram per post from information based off internal data, agency rate cards and public information, MarketWatch reported.

In 2020, Hopperhq reported that the top earner was Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, who makes $1.05 million per post, followed by Kylie Jenner at $986,000 per post.

Here is the entire NBA Rich List:

RankPlayer (Top 20)FollowersCost Per Post
1LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)85,660,232$342,640
2Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors)34,144,886$136,579
3Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards)16,485.319$65,941
4Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets)14,638,627$58,554
5Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)11,892,606$47,570
6James Harden (Brooklyn Nets)11,509,836$46,039
7Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns)10,194,555$40,778
8Lonzo Ball (New Orleans Pelicans)9,723,515$38,894
9Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)8,959,045$35,836
10Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)8,912,609$35,650
11Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers)8,907,862$35,631
12Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors)8,876,072$36,504
13Carmelo Anthony (Portland Trail Blazers)7,439,862$29,759
14Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)6,891,164$27,565
15Lamelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets)6,818,178$27,273
16Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat)6,133,991$24,536
17Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)5,715,319$22,861
18Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers)5,496,920$21,130
19J.R. Smith5,282,456$21,130
20Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers)5,144,282$20,577

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
  Comments  

Sports

US changes 9 starters for exhibition vs Costa Rica

June 09, 2021 5:37 PM

Sports

Royals look to stop 4-game slide against Angels

June 09, 2021 5:35 PM

Sports

Nationals take 3-game losing streak into matchup with Rays

June 09, 2021 5:35 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service