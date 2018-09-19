McKendree QB shatters own TD record, is GLVC Player of the Week

Another record-setting performance for McKendree University’s Reece Metcalf earned the senior quarterback his second consecutive Great Lakes Valley Conference Football Offensive Player of the Week award. The GLVC announced its list of weekly award winners on Monday.
A week after setting a new career-high with four touchdown passes in the Bearcats’ win at Kentucky State, Metcalf bettered his own mark with six passing TDs on Saturday at Leemon Field in McKendree’s 47-41 loss to Bowie State University. Metcalf, a product of Mount Carmel, also established a new career-best by throwing for 354 yards on the day, competing 25-of-44 passes in the process. It is the second time Metcalf has topped the 300-yard mark at McKendree.
The six touchdown passes by Metcalf matched the McKendree record first set by Isaac Fisher (Washington, IL/Washington) during the Bearcats’ 50-27 win to open the 2015 season at West Liberty University. On Saturday, Metcalf threw four of his six TD passes in the final 22 minutes of play as McKendree nearly erased a 28-point, second-half deficit against the Bulldogs.
For the season, Metcalf has thrown for 13 touchdowns, which equals his season total from 2017. Through three games, he has completed 60-of-91 pass attempts for 872 yards. Metcalf leads the GLVC in total offense (298.7 yards per game), passing offense (290.7 yards per game) and passing efficiency (193.6 rating). Thanks in large part to Metcalf’s efforts, the Bearcats are the highest-scoring team in the league at 36.3 points per contest. McKendree also leads the conference in total offense (453 yards per game) and passing offense (290.7 yards per game).
This marks the third time that Metcalf has collected GLVC Offensive Player of the Week honors. He is the first Bearcat to grab the honor in consecutive weeks since Fisher earned the award Sept. 14 and 21, 2015.
McKendree, now 2-1 on the season, will head to Murfreesboro, N.C., this weekend for its final non-conference game of the 2018 season. The Bearcats will visit Chowan University on Saturday, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.
College Sports
McKendree QB shatters own TD record, is GLVC Player of the Week
September 19, 2018 11:14 AM
Another record-setting performance for McKendree University’s Reece Metcalf earned the senior quarterback his second consecutive Great Lakes Valley Conference Football Offensive Player of the Week award. The GLVC announced its list of weekly award winners on Monday.
Comments