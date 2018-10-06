Interim coach makes debut as LU-B falls to 0-6 at Missouri Baptist

The Lindenwood University – Belleville football team (0-6) fell to the Missouri Baptist University Spartans (2-4), 42-14, Saturday.
It was Pat Stewart’s first game as the interim head coach of the Lynx.
Jalen Bogans-Love put the Lynx ahead 7-0 on a 20-yard touchdown run. The Spartans tied it up in the second quarter on a three-yard touchdown pass as the game entered halftime tied at seven.
The third quarter saw more back and forth action with the Spartans taking a 14-7 lead early in the frame, only to have the Lynx tie the score back up at 14 on a 14-yard touchdown run by Jaquay Owens. With just over a minute left in the third quarter, the Spartans regained the lead and stretched the lead with three more scores in the fourth quarter.
The Lynx totaled 84 yards rushing and 118 yards passing. Linebacker Lance Winkler led the team in tackles with 16, and defensive back Mason Carr followed suit with 10 tackles of his own.
The Lynx will now travel to Joliet next weekend to face the St. Francis Fighting Saints (1-5) beginning at 3 p.m.
