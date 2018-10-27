Lynx stand at 0-9 after loss to St. Francis

The Lindenwood University – Belleville football (0-9, 0-4 MSFA) team hosted the University of St. Francis (Ind.) Cougars (7-2, 3-2 MSFA) during their annual homecoming game and lost 64-25. The team also honored their 10 seniors prior to kickoff.
Three minutes into the contest the Cougars showed why they are ranked in the top 10 nationally as they marched down the field on the opening drive in 3 and a half minutes on six plays. Then just 17 seconds later, the Cougars defense intercepted Dennis Chester for a pick 6.
On the Cougars next two drives, they extended their lead to 24-0 over the Lynx. With the Lynx first possession during the 2nd quarter, the Cougars blocked the punt to make it 31-0.
Saint Francis was up 48-0 before the Lynx got the offense going down the field. With time winding down in the first half, Jalen Bogans – Love capped off a 7 play, 75 yard drive with a 6 yard run to make it 48-7 Cougars at half.
The Lynx had the only points of the 3rd quarter as Dennis Chester found Steph Candelaria on a go route down the sideline for a 37 yard touchdown to make it 48-13. Then in the early stages of the 4th quarter, Chester found Candelaria on a similar route, this time being a 44 yard completion to make it 48-19.
The Cougars tacked on another touchdown, along with a safety to make it 57-19. With 4:11 left in the match, Jaquay Owens caught a pass from Chester for a 26 yard touchdown.
Dennis Chester recorded a season high 329 yards on 25 completions with three touchdowns. Candelaria was Chester’s favorite target with 6 completions for 156 yards and 2 touchdowns.
The Lynx will go back on the road next Saturday as they take on (21) Siena Heights University (Mich.) with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM.
