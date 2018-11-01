Former Illini basketball captain to speak at men’s sports group

Kevin Bontemps, who played basketball at the University of Illinois and was a co-captain of the 1982-83 team, will be the guest speaker on Friday, Nov. 9, at the meeting of the Belleville Area Senior Men’s Sports Group.
A son of the late Ron Bontemps, who was the captain of the unbeaten USA Olympic men’s basketball championship team in 1952, Kevin Bontemps was a two-time all-state player at Morton High School.
Ron Bontemps was an all-state player for the 45-0 Taylorville team that became the first undefeated Illinois High School state tourney champion in 1944. He later starred at Beloit (Wis.) College and for the Peoria Caterpillars. During his collegiate career, Kevin Bontemps played for Illini teams that posted a cumulative 82-43 record from 1979-83.
In 1998, he was inducted into the Illinois High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame where he joined his dad who was inducted in 1973.
Those interested in attending the 11 a.m.-to-1 p.m. event at the Programs and Services for Older Persons Building, 201 North Church Street, should make reservations by contacting (618) 234-4410 ext. 7016.
