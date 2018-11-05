College notebook: 4 Bearcats named All-GLVC honors, LU-B names month’s top athletes

Four McKendree women’s soccer players earn GLVC honors
The McKendree University women’s soccer team was honored at the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Championship Banquet earlier Thursday evening, with the team being recognized for their GLVC regular season championship. Zoe Brochu (Ajax, Ontario, Canada/Pickering) received the defensive player of the year award and four Bearcats were included on the All-GLVC teams.
Junior defender Anna Hanger (Belleville, IL/Althoff Catholic) and senior defender Sydnie Markowski (Foristell, Mo/Wentzville Holt) were awarded second team All-GLVC honors after contributing to a Bearcats defense that only allowed eight goals this season, while senior midfielder Jane Skaggs (St. Charles, MO/Duchesne) and junior goalkeeper Zoe Brochu(Ajax, Ontario, Canada/Pickering) were named to the All-GLVC first team. Skaggs played a large role in McKendree’s offensive success this season contributing eight points through 17 games. Brochu was named to the first team as well and earned defensive player of the year honors after leading the league’s goaltenders in shutouts (12), goals allowed (eight), goals allowed average (0.43), and save percentage (0.890). This year’s regular season title is the first in McKendree women’s soccer history.
Dylynn Otte named SIUE student-athlete of the week
SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.
This week’s honoree is SIUE volleyball player Dylynn Otte. The junior from Grand Rapids, Michigan, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in public health education and has a grade point average of 3.78.
Otte is second for the Cougars in kills this season with 165. She is third on the team in points per set (2.5), kills per set (2.14) and sets played (77).
SIUE will ride their four-match win streak into a weekend road swing at Southeast Missouri Friday and UT Martin Saturday.
Ladearious and Ayemere named athletes of the month and LU-B
The Lindenwood University – Belleville campus has elected a male and female athlete who have represented the university in a positive manner both on and off the field during the month of October. Senior middle hitter Erin Ladeairous of the Women’s volleyball team and senior utility Ayemere Oiyemhonlan of the rugby team have earned the Chili’s Lindenwood Athletes of the Month Award for October.
After missing most of the first half of the season due to an ankle injury, Ladeairous returned to the Lady Lynx lineup and picked up where she left off. Since returning to the lineup, she’s earned 34 kills and a 0.333 hitting efficiency. She also has 9 solo blocks and 16 block assists with only 2 blocking errors. She currently has 6 matches in a row with at least 3 kills and at least 1 solo block.
Throughout the month of October, Ladeairous helped the Lady Lynx to a 3-2 record against conference opponents, while helping the team finish the month with a five-game winning streak.
On the men’s side, Oiyemhonlan has scored nine tries in five games, and is leading the team in tackles for the fall season. Throughout the month, the Lynx rugby team went undefeated at 5-0, outscoring their opponents by an average of 30 points over the five-game stretch.
Davis and Stone earn All-GLVC honors for McKendree men’s soccer
McKendree University men’s soccer players Eddie Davis(Arundel, England/Amersham College) and James Stone (Eastbourne, England/Bede’s Senior School) were awarded All-GLVC second team and All-GLVC third team honors respectively at the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Championship Banquet earlier Thursday evening.
Sophomore midfielder Eddie Davis (Arundel, England/Amersham College) leads the Bearcats in points after accruing 18 points through 16 games this season, while sophomore forward James Stone (Eastbourne, England/Bede’s Senior School) has earned 11 points. The Bearcats will square off against the Knights of Bellarmine University this Friday at Noon E.T. in Jeffersonville, IN in the GLVC Championship Tournament Semifinal. This is the first tournament bid in men’s soccer program history after joining the league in 2012.
Three McKendree men’s water polo team members earn all-conference awards
The Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA) announced the Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) West region all-conference teams on Friday. Freshman Matthew Haygood (Chino Hills, CA/Chino Hills High School), junior Joseph Mahan (Corinth, TX/John H Guyer High School), and sophomore Ori Scanlon (Orlando, FL/Olympia High School) were each selected second team all-conference.
Haygood racks in another award after being named to the All-Tournament team of the CWPA Division II Championships while also being selected as Rookie of the Year. On the season, Haygood has 43 goals, 11 assists, and 54 points while accumulating 13 steals and 26 drawn exclusions.
Mahan continues his to make his mark in the conference with his second straight year of being selected to the MAWPC all-conference team. This season marks his third consecutive year of being selected an all-conference team as he was marked second team in the Missouri Valley Conference his freshman year. Mahan leads the offense with 58 goals, 14 assists, and 72 points and securing 26 steals.
Scanlon earns his first all-conference nod this season as the Bearcats number one man in the cage. He leads the team with a .478 save percentage and allowing only 11.22 goals per game while dishing out nine assists and plucking 27 steals.
The men’s water polo team heads to Pennsylvania for the MAWPC West Region Championships beginning on Saturday morning at 9:30a.m. ET against Washington and Jefferson College.
