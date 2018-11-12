Landon Skelly, a member of the SIUE men’s cross country team, was the the SIUE student-athlete of the week.
College notebook for Nov. 7

November 12, 2018

SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

This week’s honoree is SIUE men’s cross country runner Landon Skelly. The junior from Chatham, Illinois, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and has a grade point average of 3.35.

Skelly has ran personal records in both the 5K (16:41.9) and 8K (25:27.7) this season. His 5K PR was set at the Saluki Early Bird Aug. 31. Skelly’s 8K PR came at the Ohio Valley Conference Championships Oct. 27.

The SIUE cross country teams will compete at the NCAA Midwest Regional in Peoria, Illinois, Friday.

