Belleville’s Austin Seibert boots his way into Big 12 and OU football record books

Austin Seibert, a graduate of Belleville West with a thundering right leg, booted his way into the college football record books in helping to lead Oklahoma to a narrow win over the rival Oklahoma State Cowboys.
He needed just four points in the game to become Oklahoma’s all-time leading scorer. He topped the record with 36-yard field goal in the second quarter. Seven additional points in the win also made him the Big 12 Conference all-time scoring leader.
The performance increased Seibert’s career points total to 458. Baylor’s Aaron Jones (2010-13) and TCU’s Jaden Oberkrom (2012-15) shared the previous Big 12 record of 451 points. Michael Hunnicutt (2011-14) held the former Oklahoma record of 450 points.
Last week in a win over Texas Tech, Seibert established the new NCAA record for PATs.
Upon his arrival in Norman as a freshman, Seibert told coaches breaking the OU scoring record was among his three goals. He checked off goal number one early, by earning has spot as the team’s kicker as a true freshman in 2015.
Seibert told the Norman Transcript newspaper he’ll cherish the records.
“A lot of kickers and punters get overlooked. That’s just the position,” Seibert said. “But now that my name is record books and everything. I think that’s really cool to go back and look at. I’ll be able to tell my kids and family 20-30 years from now this is what I did in college.
“It’s definitely really cool to think about.”
Oklahoma, No. 6 on the latest AP Top 25 poll, held off Oklahoma State, 48-47, but stuffing a two-point conversion attempt late.
With four more games likely to remain in his college career, Seibert has made 281 of 285 extra-point attempts (98.6 percent) and 55 of 71 field goals (77.5 percent).
