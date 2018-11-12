Hope Everett, a member of the SIUE women’s volleyball team, was the named the OVC newcomer of the week for the third time this season.
College Sports

College notebook for Nov. 12

News-Democrat

November 12, 2018

For the third time this season, SIUE middle blocker Hope Everett has been named the Ohio Valley ConferenceVolleyball Newcomer of the Week.

Everett, who shared the award with Belmont’s Taylor Floyd, hit .298 for the week in matches against the top two seeds for this week’s OVC Tournament Austin Peay and Murray State.

She recorded 22 kills on 27 swings and added five blocks for the week.

SIUE volleyball heads to the OVC Tournament as the No. 5 seed. The Cougars are slated to play fourth-seeded Jacksonville State in the opening round Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The game will be available on ESPN3.com.

