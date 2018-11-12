McKendree men’s basketball falls to Michigan Tech

The McKendree University men’s basketball team was defeated by Michigan Tech on Sunday afternoon, 75-69, on the final day of the GLVC/GLIAC Crossover hosted by Northern Michigan University.
Senior guard Nate Michael (St. Joseph, IL/St. Joseph-Ogden) led three Bearcats scoring in double figures with 17 points against the Huskies. McKendee, now 0-2 on the year, will head to Terre Haute, Ind., for its second exhibition game against an NCAA Division I this season against Indiana State University. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET.
Sophomore guard Carrington Bass (Floosmoor, IL/Crete-Monee) matched a career-high on Sunday with 14 points, while junior guard Logan Korhmann scored all 14 of his points in the second half versus Michigan Tech. Senior guard Giovanni Offard (Freeport, IL/Freeport) led the Bearcats with seven rebounds along with eight assists.
McKendree led for the majority of the first half on Sunday. The Bearcats used an 11-2 run to grab its first lead of the contest, 14-8, with 12:30 left in the period. McKendree drilled a trio of three-pointers during the spurt as Michael had the last five points during the stretch. The Bearcats eventually pushed their lead to 20-13 following two free throws by junior center Nolan Gerling (Germantown, IL/Mater Dei) at the 9:19 mark when Michigan Tech battled back.
The Huskies scored nine of the next 11 points to pull even at 22-22 just four minutes later. The teams traded scores before Bass connected on two free throws followed by a three-pointer to give McKendree a 29-24 cushion. Michigan Tech responded by ending the half on a 12-2 run to take a 36-31 lead at the intermission.
In the second half, Michigan Tech pushed its lead to 10 points before the Bearcats put together a comeback bid. A three-pointer by sophomore forward Jacob Donaldson (Effingham, IL/Effingham) capped a run of seven straight points to bring McKendree within 44-41 with 16:21 to play. The Bearcats eventually pulled as close as two points four different occasions, the last coming at 53-51 thanks to a jumper from Michael at the 9:03 mark. But the Huskies were able to fend off McKendree down the stretch to collect the non-conference win.
Bryan Heath led all players with 23 points for Michigan Tech.
