Lindenwood Belleville women’s basketball drops to 4-9 with loss to CMU

The Lindenwood University-Belleville women’s basketball team played host to the No. 24 Central Methodist College Eagles Tuesday evening in Lynx Arena, and fell by a final score of 73-58.
Both teams started slow as the game began with costly turnovers from both sides. The Eagles held the upper hand after the first quarter, leading 18-13, and both teams scored 16 points in the second quarter to take the game to halftime with the Eagles leading 34-29.
Both teams had a combined 31 turnovers in the first half.
In the second half, the Eagles came out strong, making back-to-back 3-pointers to begin the frame. They shot 57 percent from beyond the3-point line in the third quarter, and outscored the Lady Lynx by eight points as the game entered the fourth quarter.
Throughout the game, the Lady Lynx shot 44 percent from the floor, 10 percent from 3-point range and 70 percent from the free throw line. Junior guard Brianna Mueller led the team in scoring with 18 points, and freshman center Ally Daca chipped in with 13 points of her own.
Mueller now has the most points this season (233) in the NAIA.
The Lady Lynx now have two weeks off before resuming play against the Hannibal-Lagrange Trojans on Thursday, January 3 in Lynx Arena beginning at 5:30 pm.
