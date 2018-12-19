Lynx men’s basketball drops sixth straight game

The Lindenwood University-Belleville Men’s Basketball team traveled to Springfield, Illinois on Wednesday afternoon and battled NCAA DII opponent the University of Illinois-Springfield Prairie Stars and fell 76-65.
The Lynx were able to get within three points on a few occasions, but were not be able to take the lead in the half.
At the half, the Prairie Stars led 36-31.
At one point in the second half, the Prairie Stars went on a 15-2 run to stretch their lead out to 19 points, giving them just the advantage they needed to seal the victory over the Lynx.
Illinois-Springfield caused the Lynx 19 turnovers, which led to 21 points for the Prairie Stars.
Throughout the game the Lynx shot 40 percent from the floor, 26 percent from beyond the three-point line, and 91 percent from the free throw line. Shakari Hawkins led the Lynx with 20 points, while Jeff Martin pulled down 14 rebounds. That ties a career high for Martin in rebounds.
”So proud of the effort that our guys played with today. I challenged them pre-game to not start Christmas break early and they responded,” said head coach Vincent Mennino. “Very excited for the rest of the season!”
The Lynx will now have two weeks off before resuming play against the Hannibal-Lagrange Trojans on Thursday, January 3 in Lynx Arena beginning at 7:30 pm.
