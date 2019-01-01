McKendree women’s wrestling receives first place ranking

The McKendree University women’s wrestling team was ranked at the top of the Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association (WCWA) Top 25 in the final poll of the 2018 calendar year, the association office announced.
Along with the No, 1 ranking, three Bearcats were ranked first in their weight classes, with freshman Felicity Taylor in the WCWA Nationals 116-pound class, redshirt-senior Alexis Porter in the WCWA Nationals 143-pound class and redshirt-junior Alexandria Glaude in the WCWA Nationals 155-pound class.
Bearcats Natalie Reyna , Vanessa Ramirez, Alissa Maldonado, Theresa Rankin, Alexia Ward, Brenda Reyna, Michelle Camacho, Jasmine Bailey, Sydnee Kimber, Kori Bullock, Brandy Lowe and Destane Garrick were also ranked in the top 10 for their weight classes.
McKendree aims to stay atop the leaderboard when it returns to action Friday as they compete in the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) National Duals in Louisville.
