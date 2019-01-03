Mueller becomes Lynx all-time leading scorer in win over Hannibal-LaGrange

The Lindenwood University-Belleville women’s basketball team played host to the Hannibal-LaGrange Trojans on Thursday evening in Lynx Arena, and came away victorious by a score of 84-32.
In the fourth quarter, junior guard Brianna Mueller recorded her 27th point of the game, making her the all-time leading scorer in Lady Lynx basketball program history with 1,228. She now stands alone with 1,230 career points in just two and a half years with the Lady Lynx.
The Lady Lynx went straight to work as the game got underway, holding the Trojans to just 16 percent shooting while making 40 percent in forging a 20-7 lead after the first quarter. After outscoring the Trojans 16-5 in the second half, the Lady Lynx led 36-12 going into halftime.
The Lady Lynx scored 27 points in the third quarter and 21 more in the fourth to earn their fifth conference win of the season.
Throughout the game, the Lady Lynx shot 47 percent from the floor, 41 percent from beyond the 3-point arc, and a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line. Mueller led the charge with 29 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Sophomore guard Hailey Erdman followed suit with 18 points, going 6-for-10 from 3-point range.
The Lady Lynx next travel to Columbia, Missouri, to resume conference play on Saturday when they face the Stephens College Stars beginning at 1 pm.
