Lindenwood men’s basketball grabs second win of the season

The Lindenwood University-Belleville men’s basketball team started off the new year by hosting the Hannibal-LaGrange Trojans in American Midwest Conference play on Thursday evening and won 73-69.
During the first half, the Lynx shot a blistering 62 percent from the field.
At halftime, the Lynx led 38-28.
In the second half, the Trojans used a 13-5 run in the first five minutes to get within one possession. The Trojans came within five points several times throughout the night, but could never over take the Lynx.
The Lynx also outrebounded the Trojans 36-29, giving them a slight advantage throughout the game.
”So proud of the effort our guys showed tonight, last two plays were offensive rebounds by us and that was the epitome of the game,” coach Vincent Mennino said. “We made more effort and hustle plays than they did.”
The Lynx shot 54 percent from the floor, 33 percent from beyond the 3-point line, and 52 percent from the free throw line. Ernest Docker led the way with 21 points on a perfect 9 of 9 shooting from the field. Shakari Hawkins had 16 of his own and Rodarius Mitchell chipped in 15 points.
The Lynx will now go on the road next Tuesday, Jan. 8 as they travel to William Woods University with tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
