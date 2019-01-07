College Notebook for Jan. 7

SIUE’s Cameron Williams earns Freshman of the Week honors
SIUE freshman guard Cameron Williams has earned selection as the Ohio Valley Conference men’s basketball co-Freshman of the Week after helping SIUE to a 1-1 start to OVC play.
Williams enjoyed his best night as a collegiate player in leading SIUE to an OVC-season opening win over Southeast Missouri on Thursday. He scored a career-high 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the field. He was 4-6 from 3-point range and drained all three of his free throw attempts.
The product of Hazelwood Central High School, Williams added 18 points in Saturday’s overtime loss at EIU. He added five rebounds and again knocked down all three free throws.
The honor is the first weekly award of Williams’ career and the first for the Cougars this season. Williams shared the award with Murray State’s K.J. Williams.
The Cougars continue OVC play this week when they travel to Tennessee Tech and Jacksonville State for games Thursday and Saturday.
Lindenwood Belleville’s Mueller named AMC Player of the Week
Junior guard Brianna Mueller has earned the American Midwest Conference player of the week for Jan. 1-6.
Last week, Mueller became the Lady Lynx career points leader when she scored 29 points in the win over Hannibal-Lagrange, surpassing Torre Kohrmann with her 1,228th career point. She added 14 points in Saturday’s win over the Stephens College Stars en route to a 2-0 record for the Lady Lynx. She now has 1,244 career points in just two and a half seasons.
In addition, Mueller is scoring 19.6 points per game to lead NAIA. She has scored 294 points in 15 games with a team-leading 19 steals, has a team-leading free throw shooting percentage of .942 (81-for-86), and is second on the team in assists with 45.
The Lindenwood University Belleville Lynx will continue its season on Tuesday at William Woods University.
Swimming duo recognized as athletes of the month for Lindenwood Belleville
The Lindewood University-Belleville campus elected a male and female athlete who represented the university in a positive manner during December. Junior swimmer Niels Engeln and sophomore swimmer Marie Geck have earned the Chili’s Lindenwood Athletes of the Month Award for December.
Throughout the Delta State Christmas Invite last month, Engeln, along with three other teammates, placed fifth out of 17 teams in the men’s 800-yard freestyle relay as well as the top 10 in the men’s 400-yard medley relay.
Individually, Engeln received four A cuts qualified for nationals. He finished fourth on the 1650 free and is ranked first in the nation in that respective category according to college swimming ranked. He also finished second on the 500-yard freestyle, and seventh on the 400-yard IM having the highest scoring at the Delta State Christmas Meet for Lynx men.
”Niels is a leader always expressing himself and talking to other swimmers and giving them support when they are having issues or struggling,” coach Ksenia Gromova said.
On the women’s side, Geck received four A cuts qualified for nationals, and according to college swimming ranked, is second in the 1650 free, and third in the 500-yard free. Geck was the highest scoring swimmer at the Delta State Christmas Meet for the Lady Lynx.
”Marie is more of a silent leader,” Gromova said. “She is very hard-working, never misses practices, and has a very good work ethic. She has maintained a 4.0 GPA through her first three semesters of college, and has been training very hard.”
The teams will compete at the Washington University in St. Louis Invite on Friday.
