Lady Lynx unable to hold on to early lead

The Lindenwood University-Belleville Women’s basketball team traveled to Fulton, Missouri, on Tuesday evening to take on the William Woods University Owls in a conference match and fell 64-52.
The Lady Lynx came out of the gate playing strong, holding the Owls to a shooting average of only 33 percent from the floor, and 0 percent from beyond the three-point line in the first quarter, taking a 17-11 lead at the end of the frame. They built their lead to eight points to start the second quarter, but the Owls began to find an offensive rhythm and tied the score at 24 halfway through the frame. The Lady Lynx responded with a 6-0 run to end the first half, leading the Owls 33-28.
As the second half began, the tide turned against the Lady Lynx. The Owls went on a 15-0 run in the third quarter and outscored the Lady Lynx 22-8 in the frame, taking a 50-41 lead going into the fourth quarter. The nine-point lead built by the Owls was too much to overcome and the Lady Lynx dropped their fourth conference game of the year.
Throughout the game, the Lady Lynx shot 40 percent from the floor, 25 percent from beyond the three-point line, and 82 percent from the free throw line. Junior guard Brianna Mueller led in points scored with 19 and in assists with four. Junior guard Hailey Erdman followed suit with 11 points and three assists of her own, along with a team-leading four steals.
Lindenwood University Belleville will return home Thursday evening to continue American Midwest Conference play against the Central Baptist College Mustangs in Lynx Arena beginning at 5:30 pm.
