Lynx continue to falter, drop to 2-13 on the season

The Lindenwood University-Belleville Men’s basketball team traveled to Fulton, Missouri Tuesday evening for a conference match against the William Woods University Owls and despite outscoring them in the second half, fell 78-64.
The Owls quickly jumped out to a 7-0 lead then went on another 10-0 run before the half was over and led the Lynx 46-27 at halftime.
In the second half, the Lynx fought to narrow the Owls’ lead to nine points, outscoring them 37-32 in the half, but in the end it was not enough.
Throughout the game, the Lynx shot 39 percent from the floor, 25 percent from beyond the three-point line, and 60 percent from the free throw line. Senior guard Jahkeal Samuel and sophomore guard CJ Reeder both led the Lynx in scoring with 14 points each, and Samuel had a team-leading eight rebounds and three steals as well.
The Lynx will return home to Lynx Arena Thursday night when they continue American Midwest Conference play against the No. 18 Central Baptist College Mustangs beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments