Erdman leads Lady Lynx to victory

The Lindenwood University-Belleville Women’s basketball team played host to the Central Baptist College Mustangs Thursday evening in Lynx Arena and won 86-46 behind 31 points by junior guard Hailey Erdman.
The Lady Lynx came out of the gates hot as the game started. Three consecutive three-point shots by Erdman gave them an early 9-4 lead, and from there they took off. The Lynx outscored the Mustangs 22-10 in the first quarter, and then 24-7 in the second quarter, taking a 46-17 lead into halftime.
Halfway through the fourth quarter, Erdman set a single-game record in 3-pointers with 10, surpassing the previous record of eight.
She went on to have a team-leading 31 points in the game.
Throughout the game the Lady Lynx shot 58 percent from the floor, 50 percent from beyond the three-point line, and 72 percent from the free throw line. Aside from Erdman, junior guard Brianna Mueller had 15 points, four steals, four assists, and four rebounds, while freshman center Ally Daca chipped in with 13 points and four rebounds of her own.
The Lady Lynx will remain home at Lynx Arena Saturday afternoon when they resume AMC conference play against the No. 18 Lyon College Fighting Scots beginning at 1 pm.
