Lynx drop another game, fall to 2-14

The Lindenwood University-Belleville men’s basketball team played host to the No. 18 Central Baptist College Mustangs Thursday evening and fell 81-73.
The Lynx and Mustangs battled back and forth through the first part of the first half, but turnovers by the Lynx allowed the Mustangs to build a lead by the end of the half, resulting in a 37-26 lead at halftime.
Both teams came out strong offensively in the second half. Despite the Lynx falling behind by as many as 15, they clawed their way back into the game, narrowing the Mustangs’ lead to six in the final minute of play.
”I am so proud of the effort and the fight that our guys showed tonight against a nationally ranked opponent,” c Vince Meninno said. “We need to be ready for another tough game against a physical opponent on Saturday.”
Throughout the game, the Lynx shot 43 percent from the floor, 44 percent from beyond the three-point line, and 67 percent from the free throw line. Four Lynx scored in the double-digits, junior guard Rodarius Mitchell (16), sophomore guard CJ Reeder (15), freshman guard JC Moll (11), and senior center Jeff Martin (10).
The Lynx will remain home to continue conference play in Lynx Arena on Saturday afternoon when they face Lyon College beginning at 3 p.m.
