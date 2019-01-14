Rough fourth quarter results in loss for Lindenwood

The Lindenwood University-Belleville women’s basketball team played host to the No. 18 Lyon College Fighting Scots Monday evening in Lynx Arena to make up for Saturday’s postponement, and fell 69-56 after a resurgent fourth quarter by the Scots.
The Lady Lynx came out strong to start the game, pressuring the Scots’ defense to force six turnovers in the first half and a shooting percentage of only 39 percent from the floor in the first quarter and 33 percent in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the Lady Lynx found an offensive rhythm, shooting 62 percent from the floor and 57 percent from beyond the three-point line during the frame.
The Lady Lynx outscored the Scots 16-8 in the first quarter, and held a 33-26 lead going into halftime.
Unfortunately for the Lady Lynx, the Scots found an offensive rhythm in the second half. The Scots closed the gap to 49-46 at the end of the third quarter, and took control for the remainder of the game.
Lindenwood Belleville was outscored 23-7 in the fourth quarter, going 0-for-10 from the floor and 0-for-3 from beyond the three-point line.
Junior guard Brianna Mueller led in scoring with 26 points, and also had four assists and three rebounds.
The Lady Lynx will now travel to Henderson, Tennessee, on Thursday to resume conference play when they take on the No. 1 Freed-Hardeman University Lions beginning at 5:30 pm.
