Lynx drop third straight game

The Lindenwood University-Belleville men’s basketball team played host to the Lyon College Fighting Scots Monday evening in Lynx Arena to make up for Saturday’s postponement, and fell 82-62.
From the start of the game, the Lynx continuously put pressure on the Scots offense, forcing eight turnovers while the Scots went 0-for-4 from beyond the 3-point line during the first half.
Despite their efforts, the Lynx still trailed 37-30 at the end of the first half.
When the second half began, the Scots extended their lead to its widest margin of the night at 25 points, despite turning the ball over 18 times.
”I was very proud of the effort we played with tonight,” coach Vince Meninno said. “The difference in the game was our unwillingness to do the little things and have just a little bit more focus in everything we do.”
Throughout the game, the Lynx shot 37 percent from the floor, 33 percent from beyond the three-point line, and 74 percent from the free throw line. Sophomore guard CJ Reeder and junior guard Rodarius Mitchell led the Lynx in scoring with 14 points each, while Mitchell also had five rebounds, four assists, and two steals.
The Lynx will now travel to Henderson, Tennessee to resume conference play on Thursday when they take on the Freed-Hardeman University Lions beginning at 7:30 pm.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments