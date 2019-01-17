Lindenwood Belleville women drop game against No. 1 Freed-Hardeman

The Lindenwood University-Belleville women’s basketball team lost to No. 1-ranked Freed-Hardeman Lions 63-48 on Thursday night in Henderson, Tenn.
and despite outscoring them by 11 points in the fourth, fell by a final score of 63-48.
The Lions took control right out of the gate as they built an early 10-2 lead, and a two-point shot at the buzzer put them ahead of the Lady Lynx 18-8 at the end of the first quarter. The Lions continued to build their lead in the second quarter, and with another successful two-point buzzer beater at the end of the frame, held a 41-20 lead at halftime.
Halfway through the third quarter, the Lions went up by 27, their biggest lead of the night. The Lady Lynx were successful on just 2 of 13 three-point attempts through the first three quarters as they trailed 54-28 going into the final quarter.
In the fourth, the Lynx found an offensive rhythm going three-for-seven from beyond the three-point line and outscoring the Lions 20-9 during the frame, but it was too little too late and the team dropped their second straight conference game.
Junior guard Brianna Mueller led Lindenwood in points once again with 22, and also had six rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Junior center Zaria Valle grabbed 17 rebounds (seven of them offensive rebounds), and also had three blocks to her credit.
The Lady Lynx will travel to Walnut Ridge, Ark., for another conference road game on Saturday when they take on the Williams Baptist College Eagles at 1 p.m.
