Two Bearcats named GLVC athletes of the week

Men’s track and field senior DeMontez McCray (O’Fallon, IL/O’Fallon) was chosen as the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) track athlete of the week while redshirt freshman Torrey Deal Jr. (Madison, IL/Granite City) collected the GLVC field athlete of the week honor on Tuesday after stellar performances this past weekend.
McCray and Deal set personal records in their respective fields of competition at the EIU John Craft Invite on Saturday. McCray came in first in the men’s 200 meter dash with a finish of 21.97 seconds and an impressive 20.98 seed time in the preliminaries, then tied for third in the 60 meter dash crossing the finish line at 6.95 seconds.
Deal picked up first place in the men’s triple jump with a 14.73-meter leap, second in the long jump with a 6.51 jump and third in the high jump by making it to a 1.93m height. As a redshirt freshman, this is Deal’s first GLVC Field Athlete of the Week honor.
McCray was last recognized as the GLVC track athlete of the week on April 18, 2018 for outdoor competition. The last indoor GLVC track honor McCray picked up was Indoor Track Athlete of the Year at the GLVC Indoor Championships on Feb. 25, 2018.
The Bearcats will resume competition this upcoming weekend in St. Louis with the Prin Relays on the Jan. 25-26.
